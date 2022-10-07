Caroline's Boatshed Bar and Eatery owner Caroline Norton said she has always loved power tools. Photo / Bevan Conley

Every week we catch up with someone from our community so they can tell us what their perfect weekend in the region would be. This week we spoke to Caroline's Boat Shed Bar and Eatery owner Caroline Norton.

I haven't had a perfect weekend for 100 years because we're always open.

But my perfect weekend would absolutely be at home with all my power tools going full tilt in my backyard in Longbeach.

I do anything that needs to be done, it might be chainsawing some trees or creating something.

I use battery-powered chainsaws because as I get older they're nice and light. When there's serious tree chopping I get my kids involved.

Recently I've just done normal maintenance stuff like trimming hedges and all that sort of stuff that blokes do, but I'm the bloke in the house and I love it.

There's nothing like looking out and you've done the lawns and done the edges, that is truly house and garden.

I'm just that way inclined, it's in the heritage. We just love power tools. I should be working at Mitre 10 or Bunnings or something because it's my perfect place to be.

I'm a Stihl girl, the big orange building on the corner of Wilson St and Ridgway St. That's where I get all my tools from.

With my Red Bands on out with my power tools- I'm quite boring, but that's my perfect weekend.