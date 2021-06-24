Whanganui reggae band NLC back with a new EP

NLC are Te Kawa Herangi (left), Shaye Muir, Hoeta Maxwell, Baz Muir, Josiah Nelson and Peter Riley. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui reggae six-piece NLC are set to release a new EP called 'Trouble'.

Among its seven original songs is last year's single 'Good Time', which received funding from NZ On Air.

Band leader Baz Muir said recording an EP was something new for the group.

"We've already got five albums, so we thought 'hey, let's do something different," Muir said.

"After 'Good Time' was released we just kept writing and producing music. The band always puts timelines in place so we have something to work towards.

"We managed to stick to it."

All the tracks were recorded locally before being sent to Kog Studio in Auckland for mixing and mastering, Muir said.

"We like to keep being productive, and staying motivated and inspired.

"There are also three new music videos ready to be released down the track."

Muir said the new songs were a mixture of "Militant" and "Lovers Rock" reggae, and two - 'Mana Motuhake' and 'Kotahi Aroha' - were recorded in te reo Māori.

"Kotahi Aroha is about sharing the love, peace and harmony with the world, really pursuing that One Love theme.

"Mana Motuhake is about being a strong person and standing up for what you believe is right and not to take a step back.

"Militant reggae has a real stomping, driving sort of beat to it, and Lovers Rock is quite a popular reggae fusion style - with a bit of distorted guitar in there.

"You don't really hear too much of that [distortion] in reggae music, but it's there in about 70 per cent of our new songs.

"There are some really good guitar solos throughout the EP as well."

Muir said the band had been booked to perform at next year's One Love festival in Tauranga.

"We're going to be promoting the EP as much as we can when it comes out, and the band will get a few gigs under our belts before One Love rolls around.

"There are still plenty of tracks left over to work on as well."

NLC's 'Trouble' EP will be released on Monday, June 28.