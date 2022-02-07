Vinyl records always attract buyers and collectors. Photo / Supplied



Brian Wafer has been organising record fairs across the country for more than 10 years. The Whanganui Record Fair has been in a number of locations during this time. The Rock 'n' Roll Club, Red Eye Cafe and Lucky Bar all hosted the event before he found the right fit at the Whanganui Musicians Club two or three years ago.

Brian is a true vinyl enthusiast, and he always has new gems in his collection to sell or trade for items that interest him. He is based in Taranaki, and vendors from other regions will join him in Whanganui on Friday.

As Brian enthuses: "This is a Friday-night event because it's a feel-good time of the week and we like to enjoy these things, get some new toys, discover long-lost favourites along with previously unknown gems and discuss the good stuff with good people. New vendors always welcome and calls about records are always welcome on 0880rekords."

Anyone with records they no longer want are urged to bring them along to exchange for cash or trade. If you are looking for some vinyl to buy, or if you just want to have a chat, come on down. The atmosphere is always convivial. If you like vinyl, you are sure to have a great time.

The Details

What: Whanganui Record Fair

When: Friday, February 11, from 4-7pm. Free entry.

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave

Vaccination Pass and Facemask required to sign in at the door.