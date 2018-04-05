Whanganui's air passenger service provider Air Chathams is working to add the Kapiti-Auckland route to its schedule.

The success of Air Chathams' move into Whanganui-Auckland passenger flights looks likely to pay dividends for Kapiti Coast travellers.

Air Chathams began flying between Whanganui and Auckland in August 2016 after Air New Zealand pulled out of the service. On Tuesday Air New Zealand stopped its Kapiti-Auckland flights, opening the way for another airline to step in.

Air Chathams' chief executive Craig Emeny said since Air New Zealand's announcement about Kapiti, his airline had met interested parties to discuss the Kapiti-to-Auckland route.

"We are bouyed by the success of the Whanganui-Auckland route and that has given us the confidence to register interest in Kapiti service," Emeny said.

The airline would use a Saab 340 on the route, the same as on the Auckland-Whanganui service he said, and was now working with Kapiti Coast Airport to ensure regulatory requirements could be met.