Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Palestinian Solidarity Group holds 24-hr vigil outside office of MP Carl Bates

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Participants in the vigil outside Whanganui MP Carl Bates' office, about 22 hours into the event. Photo / Mike Tweed

Participants in the vigil outside Whanganui MP Carl Bates' office, about 22 hours into the event. Photo / Mike Tweed

A 24-hour vigil has been held outside Whanganui MP Carl Bates’ office as part of a nationwide campaign demanding sanctions on Israel.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Friday morning, Whanganui Palestinian Solidarity Group (WPSG) spokeswoman Sophi Reinholt said the vigil began at 10am on Thursday.

She said an open letter

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save