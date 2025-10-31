Participants in the vigil outside Whanganui MP Carl Bates' office, about 22 hours into the event. Photo / Mike Tweed
A 24-hour vigil has been held outside Whanganui MP Carl Bates’ office as part of a nationwide campaign demanding sanctions on Israel.
Speaking to the Chronicle on Friday morning, Whanganui Palestinian Solidarity Group (WPSG) spokeswoman Sophi Reinholt said the vigil began at 10am on Thursday.
She said an open lettersigned by 54 local businesses and organisations, calling for Bates to cross the floor and support Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick’s Unlawful Occupation of Palestine Sanctions Bill, was presented to him earlier this year.
“We want to connect with him and show him there is so much community support for him to actually stand up for the upholding of international law.
“We [New Zealand] are signatories to the Genocide Convention and have legal obligations we need to fulfil, lest we be complicit in what has been officially declared a genocide by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry.”
Swarbrick’s members’ bill, lodged last December, would allow for sanctions on individuals or entities “responsible for, associated with, or involved in the unlawful presence of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory”.
“Carl has met with us once, was receptive to a degree and wanted to stay in communication with us, but he hasn’t followed through on that,” Reinholt said.
Bates said he had not been informed the vigil was happening and was out of Whanganui at the time.
He said it was very unlikely he would cross the floor to support Swarbrick’s bill, and Foreign Minister Winston Peters had laid out the Government’s position well.
In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in September, Peters said recognition of a Palestinian state should be affirmed when conditions offered greater prospects for peace and negotiation.
Vigils were also held at MPs’ offices in Kerikeri, Whangārei, Kirikiriroa Hamilton, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch, Ōamaru and Invercargill.
