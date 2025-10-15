Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui not featured in test of Air NZ and Air Chathams interline agreement

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Associate Transport Minister James Meager, Whakatāne mayor-elect Nándor Tánczos, Air NZ chief transformation and alliances officer Mike Williams and Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emery at the interline deal signing at Whakatāne Airport. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

Associate Transport Minister James Meager, Whakatāne mayor-elect Nándor Tánczos, Air NZ chief transformation and alliances officer Mike Williams and Air Chathams chief executive Duane Emery at the interline deal signing at Whakatāne Airport. Photo / Annaleise Shortland

An interline agreement between Air Chathams and Air NZ will begin in December, but Whanganui is not featured.

Flights between Whakatāne and Auckland are the first to feature the arrangement, which allows passengers to book Air Chathams connecting flights through Air NZ.

The agreement creates one itinerary and removes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save