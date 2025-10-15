“Then, we can test the trial through the Christmas-New Year period, and when people get back from the beach, we can look at what we can do with the rest of the network.

“It would be nice if all those decisions were mine but such is the way of a partnership.”

Earlier this year, Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe and Whanganui MP Carl Bates wrote letters to then-Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran about the agreement.

Tripe told the Chronicle this week he understood the Whakatāne route was easier to test it on - “starting there is logical”.

“It shows we are on track,” he said.

“What I’m particularly interested in is an interline agreement not just for domestic routes, but also for international, especially Australia.

“I’m concerned it’s a wet bus ticket if it’s only for New Zealand.”

In May, the Whanganui District Council and Air Chathams signed a memorandum of understanding to work on a business case for the airline relocating its main facility from Auckland to Whanganui.

“We had two of the council team come up about a week ago and they sat with us for three hours,” Emeny said.

“They got shown our whole Auckland facility and we said whatever was created in Whanganui needed to replicate a big part of it.

“I think that was really useful for them, to get an understanding of scale and what needs to be built.”

Emeny said Air Chathams was still working on an application to the Government for a share of $30 million in concessionary loans.

The loans were announced by Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Associate Transport Minister James Meager on September 1.

“There is a lot of effort going into [the application], to tell a story about why Air Chathams is important to New Zealand Inc and how diverse we are,” he said.

“We want to recapitalise the business so we can stick around, first and foremost, and see what we can grow.”

He said a potential Whanganui to Christchurch route was “still very much on the table”.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.