"Although fluoride may have some residual risks they far outweigh the public health benefits." Photo / Martin Sykes

Whanganui is not one of the 14 territorial authorities directed to add fluoride to its water supply.

But mayor Hamish McDouall hopes the district will be at some stage.

On Wednesday former director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he wrote to 14 local authorities instructing them to fluoridate their water under the Health Act.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) spokesperson said when deciding which local authorities and water supplies to consider, the director-general of health considered a number of factors including the ability to implement fluoridation swiftly, and the size and needs of populations served by the relevant water supplies.

"Other factors taken into consideration were whether the benefits of adding fluoride to drinking water outweighed the costs, and the oral health status of the local population."

Further local authorities may be considered for a direction by the end of 2022.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said he supported the recommended amounts of fluoride being added to drinking water and hoped Whanganui would be added to the list of areas recommended for fluoride in the water down the line.

"We have pretty poor dental health," McDouall said.

"There have always been arguments for and against, but it comes down to if it is better to improve people's dental health or not. The answer has got to be yes."

In a statement, the MoH said local authorities who were directed to fluoridate their water supplies would be invited to apply for funding from an $11.3 million fund for capital projects associated with these works.

"We estimate that adding fluoride to the water supply in these 14 local authority areas will increase the number of New Zealanders receiving fluoridated water from 51 per cent to around 60 per cent," Bloomfield said.

The 14 local authorities that have received directives are Whangārei District Council, Western Bay of Plenty District Council, Waitaki District Council, Waipa District Council, Tauranga City Council, Taurua District Council, Rotorua Lakes Council, New Plymouth District Council, Nelson City Council, Kawerau District Council, Horowhenua District Council, Hastings District Council, Far North District and Auckland Council.

The Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Amendment Act 2021 shifted the decision-making authority on community water fluoridation from local authorities to the director-general of health on the basis that it is a health-based decision.