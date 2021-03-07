Whanganui news in brief: Person died following a two-car collision in Castlecliff; crash in Bulls injures one

A Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew was called out to a potential gas leak on Saturday morning. Photo / file

Castlecliff fatality

A person died following a two-car collision in Castlecliff early yesterday. Police were alerted to the crash in Cross St just after 2am. Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing, police said. No information was available on whether anyone else was injured.

Speeding concerns

A car crashed into a power pole and through a fence in Harper St, Gonville, just before 10pm on Saturday, a police spokeswoman said. There were no injuries and no charges have been laid. Harper St has been the scene of many crashes over the years and a resident who heard Saturday's crash said speed bumps needed to be installed on the road to slow traffic.

Crash near Bulls

One person received moderate injuries in a car crash on the outskirts of Bulls on Saturday. Emergency services were notified about 2.30pm of the single-car crash on Parewanui Rd. The car struck a tree and ended up on its roof. The occupants were out of the vehicle when emergency services arrived. One person was treated by St John staff for moderate injuries.

Gas smell reported

A Whanganui Fire and Emergency crew was called out to a potential gas leak on Saturday morning. They were alerted by a member of the public who said they smelled gas near the Dublin St Bridge. The crew found a slight smell of gas from a valve but deemed it was not a risk and referred it to GasNet to deal with.

Delays in Hawera

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says repairs to State Highway 3 at Hawera will result in some partial road closures and traffic delays for two weeks. From tomorrow, the highway will be closed between Denby Rd and Collins St to westbound traffic. The closures will be from 5am to 8pm every weekday. Westbound traffic will be diverted via Puriri St and eastbound traffic will be under stop/go management. Works may be postponed at short notice due to weather and other factors.

Chronicle in your palm

