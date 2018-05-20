Whanganui news: Fake banknotes; animal activist; Winter Wonderfest and crime prevention

Animal activist Sandra Kyle, featured in Wednesday's Wanganui Chronicle, knows the Land Meat abattoir in Castlecliff's Bryce St kills only pigs and cattle. She said trucks carrying sheep do pull up there, before taking the sheep to Affco's Imlay meatworks for slaughter, and it was sheep she was singing to on May 13.

She is part of the Save Movement, a worldwide network of groups bearing witness to farmed animals, advocating veganism and promoting love-based grassroots activism.

Wonderfest invite

Whanganui Women's Network is inviting people to get involved in its Winter Wonderfest. The winter celebration runs from August 18 to September 1. People with ideas for an event or activity to provide women with opportunities to get connected, be inspired or motivated to make change should contact the Women's Network by June 25. Phone 345 6833 or email womnet.wang@callplus.net.nz

Stop business crime

A crime prevention seminar for small businesses will be held on Tuesday, May 22, and will be repeated on Wednesday, May 30. The free seminar provides information from Whanganui Police, Safer Whanganui and security company SelectaDNA on how to prevent becoming a victim of crime, what to expect from a police investigation and how to protect your property.

The seminar will be held from 7pm to 9pm at the Cooks Gardens Function Centre. To register email lauren.tamehana@whanganui.govt.nz