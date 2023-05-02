The muso team.

There is always a lot of music being played in Whanganui, and the halls on Drews Ave have been the Whanganui Musicians Club’s focus for many years.

There is music there every week, and on the first Friday of the month, it is party time as musos from throughout the town get up on the famous stage and entertain members and guests alike.

Usually, there is an invited guest act from outside the town. More and more musicians call the club to come and play in the appreciative atmosphere that permeates the club.

This month it is Shan, comprising Giacomo Caleffi (guitar) and Shan Jordan (vocals and piano), who describe themselves as an acoustic duo from Wellington, and are so quirky, clever and in-tune that you’ll want to keep watching and listening.

Their music is a wonderful mix of original singer-songwriter-style songs with an energetic guitar and mellow piano accompaniment. If you like Kate Bush, Bic Runga or Sia, Shan provides vocal melodies that have the power to emulate all, soaring to the highs and braving the lows.

Within each song, you’ll hear meaningful lyrics blossom from real-life experiences and changing landscapes of sound.

In truth, it is the relaxed dedication to providing a safe and welcoming environment where live music can flourish that sets the club apart. Come down and be part of the adventure.

The Details:

What: Open mic session

When: Friday, May 5, 7pm

Where: The Musician Club Hall, Drews Ave

Cost: General admission $15. Members $10. Memberships available at the door