Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui mother and son journey to New York to advocate ecotherapy for suicide prevention

Eva de Jong
By
3 mins to read
John Jnr Panatahi Firmin and his mother Kiritahi Firmin at the Kimiora Trust nursery. Photo / Bevan Conley

John Jnr Panatahi Firmin and his mother Kiritahi Firmin at the Kimiora Trust nursery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kimiora Trust founder Kiritahi Firmin says “putting your hands in the soil” in wide, open spaces is the best way to begin difficult conversations with whānau.

Firmin and her 12-year-old son, John Jnr Panatahi Firmin, are travelling to New York to speak at the World Indigenous Suicide Prevention Conference on July 22.

“I saw the deaths of many of our own family, so it became about how do we help our families to see the signs and signals? How do we talk about it?” Kiritahi Firmin said.

“One way of talking about [suicide] is to get in the garden and from there things just unfold, discussions just unfold.”

At Kimiora Trust - a Whanganui-based charity supporting families affected by suicide, abuse or domestic violence - Firmin runs educational programmes and oversees a native nursery where seedlings are grown for riparian planting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Her interest in ecotherapy emerged from her background as a botanist and registered social worker.

“It’s [ecotherapy] using the environment as a form of healing and counsel.

“For example, when it’s really quiet here early in the morning there’s no noise and you’re sitting and potting plants, and just thinking about things.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

John Jnr said he had learned a lot from working alongside his friends in the nursery.

“It depends on how they’re feeling if we talk; for me and my mates it’s been great having more help weeding and moving all the trees, just working together.”

The duo have also been sharing their knowledge about growing affordable, sustainable kai by posting educational videos on Facebook.

Kiritahi Firmin said many individuals and whānau in Whanganui were suffering from diet-related chronic diseases which made them more likely to experience poorer mental health.

The tips and simple recipes cover ground such as beginning a compost bin, and making kawakawa tea and tomato relish.

“New Zealand still has one of the highest rates of suicide in the Southern Hemisphere, and we have to find ways to support families.

“With what’s happening right now with our health system, politics and homelessness, it’s only going to get worse.”

Firmin said mental health outcomes could be greatly improved by “putting your hands in the soil” and re-connecting with nature.

“You’re taking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, that’s as simple as it is.”

The trip would allow them to see what other cultures were doing about suicide prevention, Firmin said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Where to get help:

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle