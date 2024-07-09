Her interest in ecotherapy emerged from her background as a botanist and registered social worker.

“It’s [ecotherapy] using the environment as a form of healing and counsel.

“For example, when it’s really quiet here early in the morning there’s no noise and you’re sitting and potting plants, and just thinking about things.”

John Jnr said he had learned a lot from working alongside his friends in the nursery.

“It depends on how they’re feeling if we talk; for me and my mates it’s been great having more help weeding and moving all the trees, just working together.”

The duo have also been sharing their knowledge about growing affordable, sustainable kai by posting educational videos on Facebook.

Kiritahi Firmin said many individuals and whānau in Whanganui were suffering from diet-related chronic diseases which made them more likely to experience poorer mental health.

The tips and simple recipes cover ground such as beginning a compost bin, and making kawakawa tea and tomato relish.

“New Zealand still has one of the highest rates of suicide in the Southern Hemisphere, and we have to find ways to support families.

“With what’s happening right now with our health system, politics and homelessness, it’s only going to get worse.”

Firmin said mental health outcomes could be greatly improved by “putting your hands in the soil” and re-connecting with nature.

“You’re taking a break from the hustle and bustle of city life, that’s as simple as it is.”

The trip would allow them to see what other cultures were doing about suicide prevention, Firmin said.

