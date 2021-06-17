Whanganui Metro club rugby: Huge win for Metro side against Dannevirke

Metro head to Palmerston North this weekend to face Massey University RC. Photo / NZME

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

St Johns Whanganui Metro wrangled in another MRU Colts opponent as a three-point head start for Dannevirke SC got blitzed by 83 unanswered points at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Metro did not show any rust from their unscheduled Queen's Birthday Weekend break, after a 12-man Feilding Old Boys-Oroua defaulted to them, although coach Mark Cosford felt the home side did give them a challenge.

"Dannevirke, to their credit, stuck to their game the whole way.

"We were getting hounded there for a good 10-15 minutes after halftime."

But once again, having absorbed the pressure, Metro just turned their speedsters loose to dash away for some stunning five-pointers.

"Once we break out, they're off. Keeping the ball in play and having continuity."

Jack O'Leary scored another hat-trick of tries, while doubles came from barnstorming prop Emanuel Savage and fresh winger Cody Davy.

First-five Joey Devine finished with a 28-point haul from two tries and nine conversions.

Cosford said hooker Blair Harrison scored under the posts to cap off a "brilliant game" where he was named man of the match.

It made for a fun trip home for the team, who hired a bus to travel as a group and all dressed in a western theme for the evening.

The big 83-3 win maintained Metro's seven-point lead of the table from defending champions the Feilding Yellows, with both teams having two games and a bye remaining in the regular season.

But Cosford is expecting a challenge from Saturday's away trip against Massey University RC, who kept alive their semifinal hopes with an important 38-24 win over Feilding Old Boys-Oroua.

Massey moved to three points behind fourth-placed FOBO, with an extra game in hand.

"Massey's starting to have a bit more impact on the competition. They'd love to take our scalp," said Cosford.

"It's just a matter of keeping our boys on their toes."