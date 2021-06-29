Whanganui man sentenced to community detention, supervision after attack on woman

Warning: Distressing content

A Whanganui man has been sentenced to community detention after an attack that left the victim requiring staples in her head.

Former Chronicle employee Simon Scott Waters, 56, was sentenced in the Whanganui District Court after pleading guilty to charges of wounding with intent to injure and threatening to kill.

The incident took place on April 7, following an argument, the court heard.

After holding the victim on the ground Waters used a closed fist to punch her face and body repeatedly, before hitting her in the side of the head with an ornament.

He told the victim he was going to kill her during the attack.

The court heard the victim needed staples in her head following the attack, and also suffered bruising to her nose, mouth, arms and body.

Defence attorney Roger Crowley told the court Waters was "remorseful to the core" for what had taken place.

"This is a man who has fallen from a great height," Crowley said.

Crowley said Waters' use of methamphetamine "predicated and caused" the attack, and his client had suffered a breakdown following the incident.

His client was "of good character" and, at 56 years old, had never been in court before, Crowley said.

Judge Ian Carter said he accepted that Waters was "taking steps to make sure this never happens again", including undertaking rehabilitation for methamphetamine use.

"You do have a clear and genuine remorse for your actions," Carter said.

"You describe feeling sick about what had happened.

"It's clear that you are aware of the seriousness of your offending."

While the victim experienced anxiety and stress after the incident, she was concerned for Waters and wanted to see him get help for his drug use, Judge Carter said.

He sentenced Waters to five months of community detention and 12 months' supervision.

Judge Carter said Waters was now subject to the Three Strikes law, as a result of his conviction for wounding with intent to injure.