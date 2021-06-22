Whanganui man sent to prison for theft and unlawfully being in a building

Glenn Bibby was found asleep in the home on the morning of June 6. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Whanganui man who was found sleeping in the lounge of a Whanganui East house this month has been sent to prison.

Glenn Daryl Edward Bibby, 54, pleaded guilty in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday to unlawfully being in a building and to the theft of a pair of gumboots valued at $85.

Bibby was discovered by the occupants of the house around 7am on Sunday, June 6.

Police prosecutor Graham Hoskin said Bibby told police he was dropped at the address the day before by the Grace Foundation, who he said had permitted him to use the shower at the house.

The Grace Foundation is a charitable trust that provides help for marginalised people.

Bibby was sitting at the residence in a pair of Red Band gumboots - the property of the occupants - when police arrived.

Hoskin said the occupants had no knowledge of who Bibby was.

Defence lawyer Richard Leith said Bibby had taken the gumboots, and the summary of facts was accepted.

Judge Ian Carter told Bibby he needed to be held accountable to prevent similar conduct from happening.

"You made yourself at home," Judge Carter said.

While Bibby didn't have a previous history of trespassing, he had "a long list of convictions" for other offences, Judge Carter said.

"You are unable to return to the Grace Foundation and you have found yourself effectively homeless."

According to a victim statement, the couple now wanted to move to another house, and their children had been "badly affected" by Bibby's intrusion.

The couple's 9-year-old child now checked "behind everything" in the home.

Judge Carter sentenced Bibby to four weeks in prison, with an early guilty plea resulting in a reduction to three weeks behind bars.

No reparation was sought by the victims.