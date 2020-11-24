Whanganui Lyric Singers end of year concert on November 28

The Whanganui Lyric Singers are looking forward to their end of year concert. Photo / Supplied

After a year of interrupted rehearsals, cancelled events and uncertainty, Whanganui Lyric Singers are excited to present their end of year concert this weekend.

The choir will perform a varied programme including some well-known show tunes, choir favourites and some new pieces.

The choir is pleased to be joined by well-known musician Geoff Horne who will perform songs from his repertoire of modern classics. Also performing a selection of flute music are Gerard Burgstaller, Chantelle Piper and their teacher Lisa Boessenkool.

The concert is at 2pm on Saturday, November 28, at St Mary's Church, Guyton St.