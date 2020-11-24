Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Lyric Singers end of year concert on November 28

Quick Read

The Whanganui Lyric Singers are looking forward to their end of year concert. Photo / Supplied

Wanganui Midweek

After a year of interrupted rehearsals, cancelled events and uncertainty, Whanganui Lyric Singers are excited to present their end of year concert this weekend.

The choir will perform a varied programme including some well-known show tunes, choir favourites and some new pieces.

The choir is pleased to be joined by well-known musician Geoff Horne who will perform songs from his repertoire of modern classics. Also performing a selection of flute music are Gerard Burgstaller, Chantelle Piper and their teacher Lisa Boessenkool.

The concert is at 2pm on Saturday, November 28, at St Mary's Church, Guyton St.

Flautists (from left) Gerard Burgstaller, Chantelle Piper and Lisa Boessenkool will perform a selection of flute music. Photo / Supplied
Flautists (from left) Gerard Burgstaller, Chantelle Piper and Lisa Boessenkool will perform a selection of flute music. Photo / Supplied
Premium gold