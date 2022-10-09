The Whanganui Literacy Festival committee is looking for new artwork. Photo/ Unsplash

The Whanganui Literacy Festival committee is looking for new artwork. Photo/ Unsplash

The Whanganui Literacy Festival committee is putting a call-out for budding artists and photographers.

Whanganui's artists, photographers and creative people are invited to enter a new competition with the chance to have their artwork displayed on promotional pieces for Whanganui's Literacy Festival.

With the return of the Whanganui Literary Festival on September 29/30 until October 1, 2023, the festival committee is looking for a new image to be used for their festival posters, programmes, bookmarks and media releases.

The Literacy Festival is turning 10 next year and, to celebrate, the committee has decided to ask Whanganui creatives to create a new image for their promotional pieces.

They are asking Whanganui residents to submit their artworks and photographs that highlight Whanganui and display a love of literature.

As the competition is Whanganui-based, entrants must be residents of Whanganui in 2022 and Whanganui Literacy Festival Committee members or their family members are unable to enter.

The winning entry will receive a prize of $500 and their name and work will be displayed on social media and in the press as a winner of the competition.

Entries close on November 30, 2022. Artwork should be emailed to whanganuiliteraryfestival@gmail.com.