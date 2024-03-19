A letter writer says she is unconfined by her wheelchair because without it she couldn’t go anywhere. Photo / 123rf

I am near 70, I live a full, completely independent life but, to do so, I need three different power chairs to cover the full range of everything I do.

I drive a modified van and occasionally I use a manual wheelchair. For most of us in wheelchairs, the chair becomes part of us.

So it feels invasive when people touch my chair or comment on it out of the blue because the chair is linked so intrinsically to me. Also, a wheelchair is a wheelchair; it is not a pushchair so please don’t take control of the chair without consent.

Wheelchair users don’t owe strangers an explanation of their medical health. Recently I was standing in my wheelchair with friends at an outdoor concert when a stranger asked me, straight out: “What is wrong with you?”

I understand the curiosity - I feel it too when I see wheelchair users. My theory is that not being able to walk is one of our greatest fears because, as primal hunter humans, our brains are hard-wired to value our legs for fleeing predators and predating on our food sources. That’s mostly irrelevant in modern life. “Confined to a wheelchair” is a very inaccurate but common phrase - but the opposite is true... I am unconfined by my wheelchair because without it, I couldn’t go anywhere.

So, with wheelchair users, please make allowances because we take more space and sometimes manoeuvre more slowly, so your patience is appreciated. Please don’t ask for medical information. Beyond that, ignore the chair - we users all do - and focus on the person.

FELICITY CAMPBELL

Whanganui

Decline in cycle helmet-wearing

Have I missed something, but is there no longer a law requiring a cycle helmet to be worn when riding on public roads?

Because there are numerous cyclists (mostly males) riding blatantly around the city roads in apparent ignorance or defiance of observing the law. Where are the police on this? There is a fine to be paid (I think around $50) which surely would be appreciated by the police budget.

It needs to be remembered that in the mid-1980s before cycle helmet-wearing became more common and then mandatory on January 1, 1994, there were annual deaths from cycle accidents as high as 33. Head injuries are among the most disabling long-term injuries, and the consequences for the injured (or their family) can be disastrous.

I wonder if the police could be held culpable for their failure to enforce the law? In my view, ACC has a role in this matter and they need to be much more active in the area of injury and death prevention.

DAVID BENNETT ONZM

Whanganui

Cyclists appreciate roading changes

Thank you so much Whanganui District Council for your safety initiative in the pedestrian-centric street-space creation. And encouraging cyclists to “claim the lane” (News, March 19). This level of support for cyclists is so very appreciated.

CM KNUCKEY

Whanganui East

Funds needed to support coastal improvements

Fantastic ideas from Ngā Ringaringa Waewae, led by Jamie Waugh (News, March 16). Whanganui is the last city in New Zealand to fully utilise our amazing coastline and river mouth.

It will need a lot of money set aside for very regular maintenance all year round with shifting sands after high winds, adverse weather etc.

BERNIE COMPTON

Whanganui