The new markings "remind people that we are all sharing the space". Photo / Bevan Conley

The new markings "remind people that we are all sharing the space". Photo / Bevan Conley

New road markings have appeared on Guyton Street in Whanganui – a reminder to give cyclists their fair share of the tarmac.

They are the latest addition to Whanganui District Council’s Streets for People project, which will eventually transform two blocks of the street into a pedestrian-centric streetscape featuring artwork, planter boxes, seating and a public park.

The Whanganui District Council’s social media said cyclists were encouraged to “claim the lane” if they were travelling among vehicles.

“They direct attention to vehicle users that the lane is also intended for use by cyclists.

“So, please stay safe and respect each other on our roads when you’re out and about.”

According to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), the markings - sharrows - indicate a shared traffic lane environment for cyclists and motorists and are used in places where cyclists are likely to need to take the lane.

Taking the lane as a cyclist requires finding a gap in the traffic, signalling your intentions, checking for following traffic, and moving across.

They can take the lane for as long as they need before moving back to the left side of the road when it’s safe.

A series of raised pedestrian platforms and speed bumps are already in place on Guyton St, along with a temporary roundabout on the Wicksteed St/Guyton St intersection.

There are no cycle lanes on the two blocks of Guyton St intersecting Victoria Ave.

Whanganui District Council operations manager Rosemary Fletcher said it was important to encourage other forms of transport and make it safe for them.

“The markings are just visual indicators to remind people that we are all sharing the space.

“It’s not about anyone being more important or taking over.

“I think there is always room for more education on getting multi-use on roads. A harmonious community is what we’re after.”

Reactions to the markings on the council’s Facebook page have been mixed.

Some welcomed them - “safety for vulnerable road users is good for everyone” - while others claimed cyclists now had more rights than other road users.

Fletcher said the Streets for People project was a trial and only the successful parts would be kept.

“We feel confident that we’ve not let any particular mode of transport overtake another in priority.

“It’s about allocating space for safety.”

There had been a huge amount of public feedback on the project, she said.

“I think that is a sign of success. People are starting to engage with it and we encourage people to share their thoughts.

“The more discussion there is, the better the outcome will be.”

Whanganui’s Streets for People project, which covers part of Guyton St and St Hill St, will cost $1.27 million - 90 per cent of which is funded by NZTA.

It is expected to be finished by the end of May.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.