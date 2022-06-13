Mike Neil joins four others at the head of Horsley Christie. Photo / Mike Tweed

Whanganui law firm Horsley Christie welcomed a new partner into its ranks at the start of June.

Mike Neil has been with the company since 2016, after moving to the River City from South Taranaki with his family.

He said he had taken on more of a leadership role in the firm over the past couple of years, with a focus on "a more collaborative, teams-based approach".

"Traditionally, lawyers worked quite independently, and while you shared resources and a building, there wasn't a lot of collaboration and cross-working.

"We are trying to turn that around a little bit."

With a team focus the firm could get the right person doing the right work and therefore have more efficiency, he said.

Neil, who specialises in property and commercial law, said a large renovation of the Horsley Christie building was also in the works for the next 12 months.

He joins Colin Milham, John Unsworth, Sarah Brown and Peter Brown as a partner.

Becoming a lawyer and eventually a partner had been a goal since the age of nine or 10, Neil said.

"My family are dairy farmers but that just wasn't for me. I wanted to pick something else out, and at the time law was a really attractive prospect. There was good job security and good earning potential.

"I guess those were strange things to think about at that age, but I was pretty determined."

Outside of the office, Neil said a bad concussion two years ago curtailed his tenure with the Kaierau Rugby Club.

"Not playing rugby, which I had done my whole life, left a bit of a hole.

"I've managed to fill that with squash. I'm on the committee at the Whanganui Squash Club this year, and I'm really enjoying it.

"Outside of that, my family keep me pretty busy."

Neil said outside of a few shopping trips with his mum, he hadn't spent too much time in Whanganui growing up, and never planned on moving there.

"The old cliche is true though, it's one of the best things I ever did. There's a great energy here at the moment. It's good to be a part of it.

"My daughter and partner absolutely love it here as well. We are all settled in."