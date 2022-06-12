Club rugby: Border send reminder to Premier opponents

Border's Craig Clare scored 25 points in his sides win over Marist on Saturday. Photo / File

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

The sleeping giant may have reawakened as Waverley Harvesting Border broke their losing streak with a 45-14 shutout of Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist on Saturday.

Coming off a two-week break, Border were expected to have several of their previously injured players either coming back or returning to full strength at Dallison Park, which remains an intimidating venue even if the home lost their 16-game winning streak back in early May.

Marist had won their last two games, but after a 29-10 loss to Border at Spriggens Park in the first round back in April, plus the burden of not having beaten them since 2018 when only a handful of current squad members played, it appears the South Taranaki club still has the mental edge in these clashes.

Taking maximum points, while like Marist, Settler's Honey Ngamtapouri left Memorial Park with nothing, Border remain locked in second and went a long way to securing their semifinal spot.

Marist led 7-6 early on, their converted try out-ranking Craig Clare's two penalties, but the home side took control to lead 19-7 at halftime, and from there didn't look back.

Clare, after a couple of scratchy performances, would contribute 25 points from a try, four penalties and four conversions.

Like Clare, front-rower Ross McDonald scored for the second game in a row, while Ben Aitken also dotted down, as did the current Steelform Whanganui wider squad members in loose forward Semi Vodesese and midfielder Alekesio Vakarorogo.

Marist's tries came from their 2021 Whanganui cadet players in midfielder Jack O'Leary and prop Keighley Watson, both converted by Daniel Kauika, while outside back Paiki Ponga was named their man of the match.

Nonetheless, both Marist and Ngamatapouri staying put on the points table keeps the door slightly ajar for Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau, who were on the bye in fifth place.

It will also make the derby games very interesting this coming weekend as Kaierau heads to Spriggens Park to rematch a Marist side that smoked them 41-10 in the first round, while Ngamatapouri are likely to host a Border side stronger than the team they tipped up 14-0 under lights at Dallison.

The second week of Senior Division could accurately be described as 'Town Strikes Back', as the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield has a new owner in Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau, who lifted the prize off JJ Walters Marton 5-0 in heavy wet conditions at Marton Park.

Once the Top 3 teams each from the Town and Country groups came together to form Division 1, it had seemed the Country sides were more conditioned for harder rugby – reinforced in the opening weekend when Marton made their eighth defence of the shield and Kaierau were well beaten by Ratana.

However, reinforced by a couple of Premier players, Kaierau broke the deadlock with Marton in the second half when playmaker Anthony Sellers and flanker Neo Tichbon combined to get a try in the corner, and then Kaierau weathered both the storm and the home side to hold on for the victory.

Meanwhile at the Pa, Ratana and Ali Arc Logistics–TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic ground out a 5-5 draw, the titanic arm wrestle keeping Celtic top of the table on points differential.

Like in Marton, there was no score at halftime in rough conditions, with both teams dotted down once in the second stanza.

Country still held ascendancy in the other game as McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu travelled to Spriggens Park and pulled away from Black Bull Liquor Pirates in the second half to win 26-10 and lock in third on the ladder.

In Division 2, Kelso Hunterville hosted McCrea Scanning Counties and held them off in the second half for a 20-15 win, Counties top of the table still on differential, although Hunterville will get priority if they remain tied at the end of the round robin.

Utiku Old Boys were coming off the bye, and still haven't played after Marist Buffalo's defaulted their game at Memorial Park.

Results, June 11

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 7

Waverley Harvesting Border 45 (Ben Aitken, Ross McDonald, Semi Vodesese, Alekesio Vakarorogo, Craig Clare tries; Clare 4 pen, 4 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 14 (Jack O'Leary, Keightley Watson tries; Daniel Kauika 2 con). HT: 19-7.

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Byford's Readimix Taihape 59 (Gabriel Hakaraia 4, Ben Whale 2, James Barrett, Jamie Hughes, Dane Whale tries; Dane Whale 7 con) bt Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 16 (Josaia Bogileka try; Brook Tremayne 3 pen, con). HT: 16-12 Ngamatapouri.

Bye – Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau

Senior Division 1, Week 2

At Spriggens Park: McCarthy Transport Ruapehu bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 26-10. HT: 12-10.

At Ratana Pa: Ratana drew with Ali Arc Logistics–TD Brick & Blocks Marist Celtic 5-5. HT: 0-0.

At Marton Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt JJ Walters Marton 5-0. HT: 0-0.

Senior Division 2, Week 2

At Hunterville: Kelso Hunterville bt McCrea Scanning Counties 20-15. HT: 17-10.

At Memorial Park: Utiku OB bt Marist Buffalo's by default

Bye: Bennett's Taihape

Around the grounds

Metro

The St Johns Whanganui Metro have slotted into the Top 4 of the MRU Colts grade after a 26-0 away win over Massey University RFC at the school grounds on Saturday.

They stay on the road to face Dannevirke SC this coming weekend.

The Bottom 3 final game did not go the way the St Johns Whanganui Metro Women wanted at Spriggens Park, as Wairarapa Wahine Toa came from 15-7 down in the last ten minutes to win 17-15.

Schools

It was a tough trip for Whanganui High School 1st XV to Feilding High School on Saturday, beaten 20-7 by the 2nd XV in their MRU Premier 1 clash.

In Premier 2, Whanganui Collegiate 2nd XV picked up a 24-10 win over City College 1st XV.

Ten's

The Whanganui 10-a-side competitions are underway on Thursdays. In the Girls grade Round 1, Whanganui High beat Whanganui Girls 85-5, while City College defaulted to Cullinane College.

In the Boys Year 9-10 Round 2, Rangitikei College beat Cullinane College 45-29, while City College defaulted to WHS.