Whanganui Jazz Orchestra playing at Castlecliff Club

Whanganui Jazz orchestra.

Whanganui Jazz Orchestra is going to hit the Castlecliff Club with a fantastic programme on Sunday, April 14. Get ready to be entertained with a new programme.

This will include special arrangements of iconic Kiwi songs by Sharon O’Neill, Dave Dobbin, L.A.B., Hello Sailor, The Holidaymakers and Fat Freddy’s Drop performed by Palmerston North-based vocalist Bridget Cook and the band as well as servings of Swing numbers, Funk and Reggae. So there’s something for everyone.

The Jazz Orchestra continues to evolve under the directorship of Riwai Hina to the extent that invitations to perform come from as far afield as Christchurch. Currently, the band has been busy in and around Whanganui and Palmerston North and will represent our city at the Manawatu Jazz Festival in June.

The band continues to be strengthened with additional players and has full sections of saxes, trombones, trumpets and a great rhythm section of piano, keyboards, guitar, bass guitar and drums.

■ The music will begin at 4pm and go on until 7pm on Sunday, April 14, at the Castlecliff Club, so come on down for a great evening of entertainment. All are welcome, and entry is free.