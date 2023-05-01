Fran Barton and Kevin Clark will perform in Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

Musicians Kevin Clark and Fran Barton are returning to Whanganui .

Kevin says this year’s concert will be a SmorJAZZbord of music from his and Fran’s musical partnership of 50-plus years (and counting).

“It will include a wide range of entertaining and accessible jazz styles, from standards to non-standards, quirky to latinesque, New Orleans styles, some originals and the ‘Unserious’. From swing to Sting”.

He says his story is ever-evolving.

“I’m a pianist, trumpet player, arranger, composer and past tutor at the School of Music. I’ve played in many genres, jazz styles and settings over the years, including original hard-out-far-out and weird experimental explorations.”

His awards success includes two Tui awards for Best Jazz Album of the Year and also being a finalist once, making him one of the very few to win the award more than once. Another accolade came in 2012 - Best Original Score for a Stage Show from the Wellington Theatre Federation.

His collaboration with Fran began at Wellington’s Beefeaters Arms in 1971. They spent two years, two nights a week, at the Napoleon Room in the Waterloo Hotel and then became involved with TV and radio work for several years.

They have played at jazz festivals, luxury resorts and performed at The Beehive. They have created a Government House concert series and many themed concerts. In recent years they have “mellowed out’ and are enjoying the lighter side of jazz, entertaining enthusiastic audiences with their Unserious jazzical songs.

The Details:

What: Kevin Clark and Fran Barton performance

When: Sunday, May 7 at the jazz club’s monthly, doors open 5.30pm for meals and music starts 6.30pm

Where: St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St

Cost: General admission is $25 with members paying $15. Memberships are available at the door