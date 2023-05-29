The Nairobi Trio are back on the road, and it is great to have them performing again for the Whanganui Jazz Club.

The Nairobi Trio are back on the road, and it is great to have them performing again for the Whanganui Jazz Club at their monthly meeting at the St John’s Club on Sunday, June 4.

Experienced, passionate musicians, these are some of New Zealand’s favourite jazz entertainers. Throughout their illustrious 35-year career, the Auckland-based band has toured the world, appearing at major festivals in the UK, Europe and Australasia, and have eight recorded albums to their credit.

The Nairobi Trio are:

Richard Adams - violin, vocals: Richard is a professional musician, painter and actor. As a musician, he has received critical acclaim with his own Richard Adams Quartet and the jazz fusion Neon Quaver.

John Quigley - guitar, vocals: After an early start in the rock and roll business with the Bongos and the Big Sideways band, John went on to win the New Zealand Music Award for best song and new group in 1987 with Debbie Harwood from When the Cat’s Away fame. He has continued his passion for writing original acoustic music and songs with the Nairobi Trio, contributing heavily to the original albums Safari and Collection. John also manages the band and runs the Waiheke Jazz Festival.

Peter Koopman - bass, vocals: Peter played in big bands and musical stage shows and provided the swinging bass in the original rhythm section for Wentworth-Brewster and Co. Since 1990, Peter has been the driving pulse driving the trio’s unique sound.

Together, these three take you on a musical journey in a show packed with some real gems, honouring timeless jazz classics reinterpreted by the group and a selection of their skilfully crafted original music - evocative and arresting.

■ Nairobi Trio @ St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St, Sunday, June 4, 6.30pm. Doors open at 5.30pm for meals, snacks and drinks. General admission $25, Members $15 (memberships available at the door).



