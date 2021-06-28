Whanganui Jazz Club celebrates this Sunday

Laura Collins brings the Back Porch Blues Band to the Jazz Club this Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Wellington-based Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band are heading back to the Wanganui Jazz Club on Sunday, July 4, bringing their joyous combination of blues, swing, R'n'B and gospel music. It will be a celebration of music with roots from New Orleans to Chicago - appropriate for the 4th of July.

Laura, who is up front from the very start with high energy, cheek and vocal strength, leads her band and gives them licence to shine. And shine they do, with Wayne Mason "burning it up" on the keys and adding his iconic voice to the vocal mix. Meanwhile, John O'Connor will be "eating it up" on lead guitar, never self-indulgent – just soulful and astonishing. He's played with many world stars, from BB King to Kiri Te Kanawa.

The rhythm section brings a warm acoustic volume with George Barris on tasty upright bass and Peter Cogswell on the "back porch" drums, proving that you don't need to be loud to groove.

The lads offer four-part vocal harmony to Laura's lead, combining often for a lush gospel blues sound.

Expect to hear a little Fats Domino, Bonnie Raitt, Nina Simone, John Lee Hooker, some of Laura's own songs and others she can put her stamp on, all with their roots in the blues.

Laura says, "Blues comes straight from the heart and that's just how I like it. It's accessible, joyful, music and not only that it makes me want to move – what's not to like?"

This band is dynamic, masterful and all about entertainment, a combination of old hands who have been making music a long time, absolutely revelling in the playing. A night out with Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band is a joyful celebration and a reminder of why we must "keep the music live".

The Details

What: Laura Collins and the Back Porch Blues Band

When: Sunday, July 4. The music starts at 6.30pm

Where: Whanganui Jazz Club, St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St

Tickets: General Admission $25, Jazz Club Members $15