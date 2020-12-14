Whanganui: In The Shallows play Space Gallery during debut album tour

Danni Parsons and Lance Shepherd of In The Shallows. Photo / Lance Shepherd

In The Shallows is a Wellington based acoustic folk-pop duo formed by Danni Parsons and Lance Shepherd.

The Poneke-based act features Danni and Lance along with Andrew Bain (Fur Patrol) and Nick Brown (Eb & Sparrow, Vorn), on their debut album. They offer up an exquisitely silken sound that weaves together soaring harmonies, mesmerising vocals and acoustic guitars with relatable lyrics about intricate tales of love, loss, connection, redemption and empowerment.

The album was written with the intention of creating a connection with the audience through authenticity and relatable lyrics. Songs that acknowledge difficult times, but transcends them into an opportunity for self-reflection/personal growth, through positive messages of hope and self-empowerment.

The duo will be touring their just released debut album with producer Steve Rokosh (Calgary and Nashville). His clients include Emmylou Harris, Sass Jordan, Ruben Young, Jocelyn Alice and many more. He's also scored music for ABC Family, Electronic Arts and Universal Music. They will perform at an eclectic range of venues from house concerts, town/city centre venues and festivals all across the country from the middle of this month to mid-April with support from Jenny Mitchell, Jocee Tuck, Marianne Leigh, Liana Hart, Jamie Agnew, Neil Crowe and Bobby Ravensdaughter and Nico Paladini.

Guitarist and vocalist Lance has worked as a touring/recording guitarist with Martina Topley-Bird (ex-Tricky), with producers such as Johnny Dolla (Massive Attack) Leila Arab (Bjork), and has played a number of high profile radio, television and live shows throughout Europe and the US including BBC2, Later... with Jools Holland, Montreaux Jazz Festival and SXSW.

Vocalist Danni was raised in Wales, settling in Aotearoa in 2005. Once settled in Wellington, she went on to co-write lyrics with Mara Simpson (Mara and the Bushkas), and performed in Wellington band Soul Caravan alongside other Wellington-based musicians (Fly My Pretties, The Black Seeds). Danni also works as an actor/body double, in casting and as a crew member on international film productions, in television and theatre (Mortal Engines, Ghost in the Shell & Avatar).

Kev Rowland of nzmusic.net says of In The Shallows, "Anyone who enjoys acoustic music, performed by some wonderful singers, containing songs with a purpose yet so varied that the album never gets tiring, will find this is simply essential."

In the Shallows will be playing at Space Studio and Gallery on Thursday, December 17 at 6pm. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.