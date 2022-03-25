Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui Hospital's incident management team keeping operations 'calm and controlled'

5 minutes to read
Russell Simpson (standing) gives an update during the team's morning meeting. Photo / Bevan Conley

Russell Simpson (standing) gives an update during the team's morning meeting. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

An incident management team has been set up at Whanganui Hospital to manage the impacts of Covid-19 on patients and staff.

Director of nursing, Maurice Chamberlain, said its first daily task was to address staffing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.