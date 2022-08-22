Ann Petherick (left) and Helen Craig at the Heritage Month launch last Thursday. Photo / Paul Brooks



Forty-two heritage events were announced at last Thursday's Heritage Month launch at the Sarjeant on the Quay. More than 60 people attended, including the mayor, councillors, event holders, advertisers and sponsors plus Heritage Trust members and trustees.

Event creator Helen Craig opened the evening by thanking the 25 organisations that entered events spanning four weeks of Heritage Month. A core group of event holders helped steer the event including the Sarjeant Gallery, Alexander Library, Whanganui Regional Museum, Mainstreet, Whanganui District Council, Bushy Park Homestead and Founders Society.

Since moving to Whanganui some years ago and moving into her husband's family's historic home in Wicksteed St, Helen could not help but be captivated by the city's heritage buildings, and her interest eventually led to the creation of Heritage Month.

"Let's just celebrate it and people will get excited about it, and I think that's what is happening," says Helen. Last year's event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions but this year is back on track. "We have a record number of entries and it's really exciting to be back here.

"Twenty-five organisations have entered a wide range of events spanning four weeks from October 8 to 30."

Helen also thanked and introduced Ann Petherick, the event co-ordinator who has worked hard to bring two new key events – the Riverboat Festival (October 8) and Heritage Parade (October 22).

Ann thanked everyone for their support and participation, then told how, on her travels around the country, she has heard people talk about Whanganui as a desirable destination.

She spoke about the events and where people can learn more about them — including the Facebook page maintained by Tom Langford of Mainstreet. Ann invited everyone to come along and attend the official opening and powhiri at the Whanganui Regional Museum on Saturday, October 8, and the events to follow on that day.

All events and activities are outlined in the Heritage Month guide, available from the i-Site and other locations around the city.

Key to the success of Heritage Month are the sponsors, with a special thanks to Dale Pullen of Bushy Park Homestead. Dale is the event's Platinum Sponsor. Whanganui & Partners, Whanganui Community Foundation, Four Regions Trust, Whanganui District Council, Property Brokers, Dizhur Consulting and Whanganui Garden Services all contributed generously. Downer and Tranzit provided in-kind support along with Heritage Month's very special website manager, Kiwiwebs.

Dale Pullen was unable to attend the launch because Bushy Park Homestead is full of guests, but he sent a few words: "I'm very pleased I'm able to give something back – supporting this fantastic and amazing area and community. Being the current leaseholder and custodian of the Bushy Park Homestead Tarapuruhi, I am happy to see the Heritage Month – and activities grow and glad to be part of it all." Dale recently purchased a vintage 1947 Citroen Traction Avant Light15 car and is looking forward to taking part in the parade.

The transport theme for this year's Whanganui Heritage Month is jam-packed with action and fun events. "There's so much heritage in this town, that a month-long festival was needed to showcase it all," says Helen Craig. "Whanganui was settled by Maori over 800 years ago and early European settlement established in the 1840s. The Whanganui River was referred by some as the Rhine of the Pacific, providing easy access to the heart of the North Island."

"The riverboat and transport history is epic," says Ann Petherick. "From a Category 1 airport control tower, to the internationally unique Durie Hill Elevator, riverboats, buses and trams, it's all here and easily experienced. We have a rich cultural history, a high concentration of intact heritage buildings and numerous marae on the banks of the Whanganui River creating a wondrous road journey."

Whanganui is home to the Waimarie – the only coal-powered paddle steamer in the Southern Hemisphere. Mable the Tram, restored and reminiscent of a once-busy tram service, provides short rides along the banks of the river. The Durie Hill Elevator takes passengers up through the heart of the hill to expansive views of the city and sea.

Whanganui is also the world's newest Unesco City of Design due to our long history of Maori art and design on display at the Whanganui Regional Museum and pedigree of architecture, design and fine arts established in the early 1900s and embodied in the Sarjeant Art Gallery,now under extensive restoration and expansion.

Special feature events include the official powhiri opening on Saturday, October 8, at the Whanganui Regional Museum, followed by a festive heritage market along the riverbank. Bands, boats, food, and craft will be a real highlight. Steamboats from around the North Island are expected to be here to ply the waterways, including NZ Maritime Museum's SS Puke, and many heritage vessels at a River Festival & Regatta. The largest river event in more than 70 years.

During Labour Weekend, a transport-themed parade will be held, followed by a vehicle display on Sunday.

Other popular events include high tea at the historic Bushy Park Homestead and walk the native bush tracks to the oldest and one of the tallest rata in the world, Ratanui! Boyds Auto Barn will be open and two heritage antique fairs over Labour weekend will be huge attractions.

Whanganui Heritage Month is essentially about packing October full of heritage-themed events that give the visitor an in-depth heritage experience.