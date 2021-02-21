Whanganui Happenings

Toku Ukaipo, acrylic and graphite pencil on found wood by Tapiri, a work in Girls, Girls, Girls at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea are provided

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home afterwards)

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

CARITAS LENTEN DISCUSSION GROUP

What: This ecumenical group meets weekly. Based on the Sunday readings during Lent, the programme is entitled "A New Way Forward", exploring new and better ways of living as one human family.

When: Thursday, February 25, 2-3.30pm

Thursday, March 4, 2-3.30pm

Thursday, March 11, 2-3.30pm

Thursday, March 18, 2- 3.30pm

Thursday, March 25, 2-3.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, February 25, between 10.30am and midday.

Where: 48 Alma Road, Whanganui.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095

60'sUP

What: 60'sUp Movement Inc Wanganui Branch, social get-together and corrections dog training.

When: Monday, March 1, 2pm.

Where: Eulogy Lounge, Racecourse.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Beginners course for adults. Introduction to dancing, with warm up and basic steps/formations. Bring soft-soled shoes and bottled water, wear cool, loose-fitting clothing. A fun way to exercise.

When: Beginning Monday, March 1, from 8-9 pm for 8 weeks, including a social dance.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Avenue, Wanganui

Cost: $50 for eight-week course. Contact: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or Tel: 344-1336

INTRODUCTIONS TO DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Simple, practical ways to be mindful, to be present, to live in the here and now. You are welcome to join us.

When: Four Thursdays in March, 5.20-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120, www.plumvillage.org

BIRD SALE

What: Wanganui Bird Club meeting, whether buying, selling or just looking. Birds, cages, nest boxes and accessories for sale. Light refreshments available.

When: Saturday, March 6. Benching from 8am; sales from 9am.

Where: Riverside Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Admission adults $3, children free.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: (Called Beyond Ourselves). A series of five films, fortnightly, which will explore how movies help us to understand our personal lives. With Marie Skidmore rsj

Film 3: Z for Zachariah

When: Tuesday, March 9, 7-9.30pm, Koha

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

CREATIVE CARD MAKING

What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike. With Julia Martin.

When: Saturday, March 13, 10am-12.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: March 17, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

ON NOW

RED DOOR GALLERY

What: February exhibition — Julz Coffey, "Dolly Good Show". "Each of my dolls starts with a vision that is often inspired by my collections. I adore fabric, it is the most important part of my dolls. Recycled fabric and clothes have been transformed by eco dying, stitched and painted."

When: All of February.

Where: Red Door Gallery, 88 Putiki Drive.

A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: Girls, Girls, Girls — Shout it out! A group show featuring fabulous female artists — a La Fiesta Festival Partner event.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition uses the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 06 349 0506.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt "An Impossible Bouquet". The Pattillo Project is a solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award. Tracy Byatt is this year's Pattillo Project recipient, and this exhibition is the unique sugar artist's most ambitious work to date.

When: To May 9

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: A club that does quilting, patchwork and stitching. We have fun and friendship. Bring along your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January).

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is approximately 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com