Whanganui Happenings

23 Nov, 2022 04:50 AM 12 mins to read

ADVENT REFLECTION DAY 1

What: An opportunity over two reflective sessions to help foster and welcome an inner receptivity during this special time of waiting. What may be born in you this Advent Season?

When: Saturday, December 3 & December 10, with Marie Skidmore rsj & Merita Holder. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mt St Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: To register, please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2022 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Winners Talk. Hear from the 2022 winners of the three main awards of the Review as they talk about their winning work and its relationship to their current practice.

When: Thursday, 24 November 2022, 7.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

ST JOHN EYE HOSPITAL BOOK SALE

What: Two days only, with all books half-price, plus magazine bundles.

When: Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 10am-4pm.

Where: St John Community and Training Centre, 25 Tawa St, Gonville.

OUTFIT OF THE MONTH FLOOR TALK

What: Whanganui Regional Museum collection manager Trish Nugent-Lyne will lead a 15-minute informal talk to present the Outfit of the Month for December – an Art Deco-era outfit designed and made in Whanganui.

When: 12.15pm, Friday, November 25.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queen’s Park.

Cost: Entry is free.

CAR BOOT SALE

What: Turakina School car boot sale. Cakes, plants, clothing, bric-a-brac and more. Stalls available for a koha - plenty of stalls available.

When: Saturday, November 26, 9am to midday.

Where: Turakina School.

Details: Contact Lysha Brennan on 027 231 9422 or the Turakina school office at 06 327 3864 to book a stall, or turn up on the day.

MUSIC SOCIETY END-OF-YEAR CONCERT

What: Wanganui Music Society concert featuring pianist Annabella Stephens, plus scholarship winners.

When: Sunday, November 27, 4pm.

Where: St Paul’s Hall, Cooks St.

Details: $5 entry at the door.

SPRING LECTURE SERIES

What: Lee Williams will speak about the process of creating replica flags for the Museum’s major exhibition He Awa Ora - Living River.

When: 7pm, Tuesday, November 29.

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St.

Details: Entry is free. All welcome. Koha appreciated.

CREATIVE FIBRE WANGANUI

What: AGM.

When: November 30, 9.30am-1pm.

Where: Brick House, St Hill St.

Details: Normally meets on Tuesdays from 7-9pm at 92 Peat St.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Annual Christmas show/open days.

When: Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, midday to 4pm both days.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Road.

Details: Gold coin entry.

WHANGANUI MOUNTAIN BIKE CLUB

What: The club is celebrating its 30th year with a fun event for all members, ex-members and their families and friends. Join a 30 kilometre ride at 9am to coastal cliffs, a 15km forest ride at 11am or kids’ rides in Araheke, plus a celebratory barbecue at 1pm.

When: Sunday, December 4.

Where: Araheke MTB park (Wiritoa), opposite Lake Wiritoa Domain, Kaitoke Rd.

ON NOW

85 GLASGOW ST

What: The gallery and Gallery 85: The Souvenir, a group show – opening on Friday at 5.30pm.

When: Wednesday — Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-7pm with opening at 5.30pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out. Any other time open by appointment.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Select — Glen Hutchins, Mark Rayner, Mike Marsh, David Traub, Samantha Matthews, Amy Blackburn, Perry Davies, Leigh Anderton-Hall, Patrick Cush and Emma Cunningham. Gallery 2: Interwoven — Kate Sione: printmaking inspired by the lush tropical landscape of Samoa, Pasifika food and the people that live in New Zealand and the pacific; Pop-Up Gallery: Contrasts — Duncan Foord.

When: On view until December 3.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Collection focus. An exhibition of Taihape-born Douglas MacDiarmid’s (1922-2020) works to celebrate the centenary of his birth.

When: Till December 11.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass presents the Member’s Exhibition, the largest showcase of glass art in the country, presented in collaboration with New Zealand Glassworks Te Whare Tūhua o Te Ao.

When: Until January 29, 2023.

Where: Object Store (above i-Site).

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: 2022 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review. The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is New Zealand’s longest running, open call community art exhibition. The review showcases the Whanganui region’s artistic output each year and as such is recognised as a great place to see what’s hot, what’s happening, who’s new, who’s still working and who’s simply had a go.

When: Till February 26, 2023.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Online: My Choice. Each month, a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. This month, My Choice has been selected by Anique Jayasinghe — available to view until November 30.

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan on 347 7414 or 027 376 2345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Call Dianne on 345 8809. All welcome. Entry is $3. No stairs & ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Call Clare on 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COMMUNITY MARKET/GARAGE SALE

What: Grab a bargain — minimum of 10 households. Mixed lots.

When: Second Sunday of the month, 10am-1pm.

Where: Bula Bure, 149 London St.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Call Veronica Davidson on 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882, and/or Lesley McFarlane on 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Whanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Call Shirley on0 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Call Adie on 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel on 021 022 94425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of the month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Call Susan on 021 503 817.

PARKINSON’S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Call Fraser on 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Call Jean on 345 7187 or Jenny on 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share spiritual wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays, 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light “Spirits Sanctuary”, 200B Victoria Ave (Carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Donation. Call 06 345 5002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Call Val on 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, or Lynne on 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Call Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Call Ngaire on 347 1613.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ super).

Where: Christ Church Hall — upper lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost is $4. Contact Lynette on 06 213 0359.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings, 7.30pm. $8 per session, timed games, feather shuttles. Thursday morning, 9am. $6 per session, timed games.

Details: Call Jude Hildreth on 021 215 7542, or Kate Matthews on 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Contact: Call craft group co-ordinator Bev on 348 4407 or 027 772 3236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60′s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: First Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew’s Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Call Christine on 343 6690, or Dot on 345 4701.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet-and-greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN’S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different café every week for encouragement.

Details: Call Jill on 021 115 2243.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St car park (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: Call 021 943 799.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor & bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our secretary Edwyna on 027 360 1335 or 06 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace, and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday between 10am and 2pm; phone/text the secretary on 021 230 4095; or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui’s history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring the i-Site to book on 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours and cost $10 per person.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: Second and fourth Sunday of the month, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John’s Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Call Irene Davis on 021 028 61658.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupō Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life - visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Call Yvonne on 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John’s Hill.

Contact: Call Calvyn on 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN’S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays, $3. Bridge on Thursdays, $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara on 021 717 196 (Bridge), or Joy on 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move!, 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move!, 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check the Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact Kathy via email at kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by an experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Call 022 622 1711.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A candlelit Yin practice.

When: Tuesdays, 5.30pm; Thursdays, 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours, 200 BVictoria Ave.

Details: Cost is $13. Call Jade on 021 298 9898.



