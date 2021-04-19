Whanganui Happenings

Mr Level 4, a work by Paul Rayner, in Take a Bag, a group show at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

■ PRIDE WEEK RESCHEDULED EVENTS

What: Pride Walk

When: Saturday, April 24, 9.45am

What: Pride Party

When: Saturday, April 24, 6pm.

■ TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, April 21, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ CREATIVITY WORKSHOP- 2

What: Art and craft — learn that there are lots of ways to explore your own creativity.

When: Thursday, April 22, 7pm-8.30pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ THE FAIRIES' BALL

What: Wanganui Ballet & Dance. A whirlwind of colour, ballet and contemporary dance will be a feast to your eyes! Holiday fun for the entire family.

When: Saturday, April 24, 5pm; Sunday, April 25, 2pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium.

Details: Adult $20, senior $15, child U13 $15, family 2A+2C $65 — tickets from Royal Whanganui Opera House.

■ THE ARMED MAN

What: Schola Sacra, Lyric Singers & Male Voice Choir accompanied by Brass Whanganui present Karl Jenkins' powerful and dramatic work The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace.

When: Anzac Day, April 25, 2.30pm

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Tickets from the Opera House. Adults $30, FOH/seniors/children $25.

■ WHANGANUI OSTEOPOROSIS SUPPORT GROUP

What: This month's guest speaker is Sharon Winduss of the Alzheimer's Society.

When: Tuesday, April 27, 2pm.

Where: Club Metro, Ridgway St.

Details: Secretary Roslyn Ph 3431495

■ ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures, helping new migrants and keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning Monday, May 3 from 1pm-4pm, until May 26.

Details: Contact Jane 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

■ SUSTAINABLE WHANGANUI

What: School holiday repurposing workshop with Lyn and Peter of Sustainable Whanganui.

When: Wednesday, April 28, 10.30am-3pm

Where: Harekeke Room, WRRC, 83 Maria Place

Details: Bring your ideas and lunch to share

■ CREATIVITY WORKSHOP-3

What: Drawing - don't leave home without it. Everybody can draw; learn the basics. With Julie Anne Coffey.

When: Thursday, April 29, 7pm-8.40pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the monthly Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, April 29, 10.30am-noon.

Where: 48 Alma Rd, Whanganui.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095

■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Monthly presentation, Comparison — the dogma of Should. In this presentation we will consider how comparison influences and affects us in many aspects and levels.

When: Sunday, May 9, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 10 Taupo Quay, back river entrance, Awa Room.

Details: Open free entry. Inquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819

ON NOW

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — The Local Landscape — a solo show by Timon Maxey — paintings from around the Whanganui region.

Gallery 85 — Take a Bag — a group exhibition where invited artists were given a humble paper bag as the starting point in the creation process.

When: Saturday 9am to 3pm, closed Sunday 25th Anzac Day. Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, also by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Exhibitions open on Friday, April 23.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt, An Impossible Bouquet. A solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award.

When: Until May 9

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries 06 349 0506

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Shannon Novak: Symplegma. For Pride Week 2021 the Sarjeant commissioned Auckland-based artist Shannon Novak to create one of his distinctive window works. The work signifies the gallery becoming part of the Safe Space Alliance. The work is accompanied by photographs by Novak, alongside photography from the gallery's collection, chosen by the artist and independent curator — Milly Mitchell-Anyon.

When: Until May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

■ 2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy.

When: Until May 16

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free admission. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

REGULAR

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation classes in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm on Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 a visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely let go and relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: First Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — Mahjong and Cards; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-noon — Senior Net Tech Talks (every second Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30am-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 3pm-4pm — Gentle Yoga with Inner Light.

Friday: 12.30pm — Silly Story Singalong; 11am-2pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home)

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit enlivencentral.org.nz

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed-voice choir

When: Thursdays, 7.30pm-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. Phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool Sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 a person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher, to improve strength, flexibility, resilience and composure. Yoga is the perfect stress management system. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.