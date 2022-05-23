Whanganui Happenings

Kirk Nicholl's work untitled - a stunning bust made from recycled milk bottles - is on display as part of the Whanganui Arts in Review exhibition. This exhibition showcases past Whanganui Arts Review award winners, bringing together works by 23 distinctive local artists.

Kirk Nicholl's work untitled - a stunning bust made from recycled milk bottles - is on display as part of the Whanganui Arts in Review exhibition. This exhibition showcases past Whanganui Arts Review award winners, bringing together works by 23 distinctive local artists.

HOW FILMS IMPACT OUR SPIRITUALITY

What: Hope and Trust in the midst of confusion and Covid-19. Film 5: Beasts of the Southern Wild.

When: Thursday, May 26, 7pm-9.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: With Marie Skidmore rsj. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Vaccine pass required.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Talk: Photographer Tia Ranginui will discuss her practice and exhibition Tua o Tawauwau, in conversation with Public Programmes Manager Greg Donson. Masks are required.

When: Saturday, May 28, 2pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Info on 06 349 0506

WHAT GIVES ENERGY AND PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: Ko te Ngapuhi te iwi, I have a Bachelor of Education from the University of Auckland. I have four children aged 16-36. I am Catholic and acknowledge my faith to be a grounding source in my life. My teaching life in Auckland and Melbourne gave me the honour of supporting refugee children and families. I have worked with children in the judicial system transitioning them back into mainstream education. Looking into the eyes of children, I have seen every emotion, and this keeps my energy ever-growing and alive.

When: Thursday, June 2, 7pm-9pm. Koha. With Sonya Judson.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Vaccine pass required.

ON NOW

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Dougal MacPherson's exhibition. Illustrator of Introducing Teddy, translated into 12 languages and nominated for the Kate Greenaway Medal.

When: May-June.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 62 Guyton St.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery — Prepare to meet your makers, object art by Lauren Lysaght, Frances Stachl and Andrea du Chatenier. Andrea is one of the two recipients of the recently announced Dame Doreen's Gift for 2022 (The Blumhardt Foundation). Gallery 85 — In Residence (October—November 2020), photography by Brendan Kitto.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, & Sunday 10am-4pm. Also by appointment, and any time when the flags are out. Viewing online at agallery.nz.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Vicki Fanning: Upon a Moment — three new large-scale sculptural works, inspired by designs created by The Wanganui Glass Company, the main producer and distributor of etched and sandblasted domestic doors in New Zealand. The works are largely made from flame-worked borosilicate glass and Vicki is the third generation of her family to work closely with glass in its many forms.

When: Till July 31.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Galleries 1 & 2: Christine Fowler — A Retrospective. Pop-Up Gallery: Two by Four — Jacob Gay, Cassidy Martell, Bowen Boswell & Rowan Love.

When: Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday 4pm-6pm, or view any day, any time, online. Viewing until June 4.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Finders. A group exhibition featuring artists using found materials.

When: Till May 29.

Where: The Object Gallery at i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Whanganui Arts in Review: A Survey of Past Award Winners 2011-2021, works by 23 local artists.

When: Till June 6.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tua o Tawauwau: an exhibition of photographic work by Whanganui artist Tia Ranginui (Ngati Hine Oneone). In the series Tua o Tawauwau/Away with the Fairies (2020–1) she captures patupaiarehe; who in Maori folklore were the fairy people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

When: May 28 - August 21

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay

Details: Free. Info on 06 349 0506

REGULAR

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics and compassion. We welcome you to practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Is Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share their Spiritual Wisdom, there will be presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and Advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (Loads of carparks at back, 59 Ingestre St)

Details: Cost is donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of Scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly social rides of 200-300km. Riders of all ages and genders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by the Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: In front of the Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Join us if you love the joy of singing — you will not need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing (songs from yesteryear and today) and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7pm-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What : A Candle lit Yin Practice for a deep relaxing unwinding stretch.

When : Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm

Where : Wisdom Is Your - Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St)

Details : $13 Call Jade 0212989898