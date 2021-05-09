Whanganui Happenings

Durie Hill Tower, a work by Timon Maxey, in Local Landscapes, at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre.

■ ART FIX: 2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: Join Tom Turner for a friendly and participatory discussion around this year's Arts Review, followed by a cuppa at Mud Ducks.

When: Thursday, May 13, 2pm

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

■ TEA AND TOPICS — Kanorau Digital

What: This Tea and Topics talk with Te Wananga O Aotearoa facilitator Evelyn Harris will outline the Kanorau Digital programme, which consists of four short workshops and is designed to help people get and stay connected online.

When: Hot drink and a biscuit being served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am on Thursday, May 13.

Where: Gonville Library, Abbot St.

■ THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC

What: Featuring songs from a vast array of musicals, old and new, and a mixture of singing, dancing and comedy. To raise funds for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the US so a Whanganui teen can grab her chance to perform on Broadway, at Disneyland and with Junior Theatre International.

When: Saturday, May 15, 7.30pm.

Where: Amdram Theatre, Guyton St.

Details: Tickets $20 from Royal Wanganui Opera House.

■ COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Listening To Your Heart.

When: Sunday, May 16, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Bamboozled. Television executives peddle racist stereotypes for the sake of ratings in this blistering satire.

When: Monday, May 17, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Members only. Membership can be purchased at the door starting from a three-film sampler for $30, or go to nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.

■ MAMMA MIA

What: Whanganui High School hits the Opera House stage, presenting Mamma Mia! - the stage musical.

When: Wednesday, May 19 to Friday, May 21 at 7pm; Saturday, May 22, 5pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $20, child/student $15, family (2A + 2C) $60.

■ TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, May 19, 4.30pm-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ WHAT GIVES ENERGY & PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: With Nicola Patrick. Nicola has worked across government, iwi, private enterprise and charity. She founded Thrive Whanganui in 2018 and has an environmental science degree. Her personal passion is strengthening a deep connection between people and the natural world.

When: Wednesday, May 19, 7pm-9pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

■ RETREAT: INNER PEACE IN CHALLENGING TIMES

What: Introductory night. A 25-day retreat in daily life, where we meet each Thursday night for five nights and the rest is done at home. The first night is an introduction. From then, each meeting will involve silence, prayer of quiet, scripture and sharing. You will be given an exercise to take home to pray and reflect on. Bring pen and notebook for journaling.

When: Thursday, May 27, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. $25 for five nights or koha. With Juliet Kojis and Karyn Coleman.

■ THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Local presentation by John Vorstemans (national president). Theosophy – The Ageless Wisdom - synopsis: Theosophy is a synonym for the Ageless Wisdom. In this presentation we explore what we mean and understand by Ageless Wisdom. What actually is it? How do we learn it? How is it practical in our lives? Is it something we can find in books and, if so, which ones?

When: Sunday, May 30, 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, 19 Taupo Quay, back river entrance in Awa room.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or txt 0212123819

■ ALLERGY ADHD WANGANUI

What: Going milk free and AGM. Info on lactose intolerance and milk allergy. Sample: e.g. soy, rice, coconut, almond milk, soya yoghurt. All welcome, koha entry.

When: Monday, May 31, 7.30pm.

Where: Christ Church lounge, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Sharyn, 345 8393.

ON NOW

■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — The Local Landscape — a solo show by Timon Maxey.

Gallery 85 — Take a Bag — a group show.

When: Saturday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 7pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Shannon Novak: Symplegma.

When: To May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

■ 2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition.

When: To May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free admission. Inquiries: 06 349 0506

REGULAR

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher, to improve strength, flexibility, resilience and composure. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6pm-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation classes in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30 meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or find us on Facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30pm-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4pm-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — Mahjong and Cards; 1pm-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-noon — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30am-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 3pm-4pm — Gentle Yoga with Inner Light.

Friday: 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-along; 11am-2pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home)

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit enlivencentral.org.nz

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30pm-9.15pm (rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. Phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool Sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243