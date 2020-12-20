Whanganui Happenings

Dame Malvina Major is taking a public master class at the NZ Opera School on Monday, January 11. Photo / Alan Gibson

REBS CHRISTMAS MARKET

What: River Exchange and Barter (REBS), Whanganui's green dollar community, is holding a Christmas market. Includes felting by Karen Workman, clothes and gifts, free range eggs, honey, sauces, relishes, seedlings, spray-free fruit, vegetables, flowers, fresh herbs, garlic, fruit trees, dried chillies, healings, psychic readings.

When: Tuesday, December 22, 2.30pm.

Where: All Saints Hall, Whanganui East Shopping Centre.

OPERA WEEK

HERITAGE HOUSE RECITAL

What: Presented by the Dame Malvina Major Emerging Artists from New Zealand Opera Company. The singers are selected by audition on the basis of their musical ability. Splendid music, delicious afternoon tea and a beautiful environment ensure the popularity of this event.

When: Wednesday, January 6, 2pm.

Where: Heritage House, 136 St Hill St.

Details: Tickets $25. Service fee $1 per ticket.

OPERA WEEK

DARE TO DREAM: PENE PATI & AMINA EDRIS

What: International Opera Singers Pene Pati and Amina Edris are home from Europe to share their musicianship, artistry and experience at the New Zealand Opera School with a late afternoon concert of arias, duets and familiar favourites. Come and share in their stories.

When: Sunday, January 10, 4pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Collegiate School.

Details: No door sales. Adult $40 Senior $35 Child $10. Service fee $1 per ticket.

OPERA WEEK

PUBLIC MASTERCLASS

What: The NZ Opera School offers young singers the opportunity to develop their vocal techniques, their language and performance abilities during 12 days of intensive tuition. The tutors who are selected to teach at the NZOS are of the highest standard and come to Whanganui from around the world, as well as New Zealand. The masterclasses give a greater insight into the development of the human voice, and you will be informed and entertained by the experience. You are invited to join the students and tutors for refreshments after the class.

When: Monday, January 11, 7.30pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Collegiate School.

Details: Tickets $15 each. Service fee $1 per ticket.

OPERA WEEK

GREAT OPERA MOMENTS

What: Presented by The Freemasons Foundation, Great Opera Moments is an opportunity to be enchanted and entertained by all the students of the School. It will be an evening of arias staged in a magical way.

When: Saturday, January 16, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $35 Senior $30 Student $30. Service fee $1 per ticket.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Wai — The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.

When: To February 7.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Until March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Martin 022 6221711

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is under 2 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.