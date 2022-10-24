Whanganui Happenings

Forest Walk - Oslo, by Hamish Horsley, a work in Earth Visions, one of two shows opening at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre this Thursday. Photo / Supplied

OUTFIT OF THE MONTH FLOOR TALK

What: Whanganui Regional Museum collection manager Libby Sharpe will lead a 15-minute informal talk to present the Outfit of the Month for November – an Art Deco-era tea dress made in 1939.

When: 12.15pm, Friday, October 28.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queen's Park

Details: Entry is free.

HERITAGE MONTH TALK

What: Founders Society talk by Karen Wrigglesworth on James Melville Balfour, his coastal navigation network and Whanganui River work.

When: Sunday, October 30, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church, Cnr Glasgow and Gloucester streets.

Details: $5 admission.

WANDER TO WONDER

What: Join us on a contemplative walk at Roto Mokoia Westmere Lake. The terrain is easy and the pace is meditative, mostly walking with the gift of silence, with a few contemplative exercises, stopping at intervals for reflection.

When: Tuesday, November 1, 10am-12.30pm Koha. (Rain-off day Nov 8), with Merita Holder, Juliet Kojis and David Scoullar.

Bring: water, sturdy shoes, an extra layer, some lunch items to share together.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

WINDOW STARS WORKSHOP

What: A relaxing, pre-festive season morning of creativity and beauty with Tracey Young.

When: Saturday, November 12, 10am-12pm.

Details: $10 To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, November 16, 4-5.15pm, with Liz Hickey rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

COMMUNITY CHOIR CONCERT

What: 'We're Back'. Musical director Caleb Arthur; guest artists St Anthony's Choir. Concert followed by afternoon tea.

When: November 19, 2pm.

Where: Central Baptist Church, cnr Dublin and Wicksteed streets.

Details: Adults $20, Seniors $15, Students $10, Children under 12 free. Tickets available from choir members or at the door or contact: Edwyna 344 7974 / 027 360 1335.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Refreshment.

When: Sunday, November 20, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

ON NOW

85 GLASGOW ST

What: Opening on October 27 — Gallery 85: Earth Visions, painting and photography by Hamish Horsley. A Gallery: Temporary Arrangements, paintings by Tejomani Earl.

When: Wednesday - Thursday, 10am-4pm; Friday, 10am-6pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm, and any time the flags are out. Any other time open by appointment.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Blurred Lines — K P Taylor & Renata Szarvas; Gallery 2: Moths of Aotearoa, New Zealand — Michael Haggie; Pop-Up Gallery: Family Tree — Lysha Brennan.

When: On view until November 5.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Twilight's Edge. Paintings by Graham Fletcher.

When: Till November 20.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pukenamu Archaeological Dig (Case).

When: Until October 31.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. An exhibition of the historical artefacts found during the archaeological dig at the rear of the Sarjeant Gallery on Pukenamu Queen's Park in 2020.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, will be available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The October 2022 My Choice has been selected by Stanley Fraser. Stanley has an agricultural background with a passion for heritage. His selection is available to view until October 31.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass – Members Show. This year, 2022, is the International Year of Glass and the New Zealand Society of Artists in Glass (NZSAG) presents the Member's Exhibition, the largest showcase of glass art in the country and presented in collaboration with New Zealand Glassworks Te Whare Tuhua o Te Ao and NZSAG.

When: Till January 29, 2023.

Where: Object Store (above i-Site) 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free.

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, with afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. NO stairs & ramp entry.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COMMUNITY MARKET/GARAGE SALE

What: Come and grab a bargain — minimum of 10 households. Mixed lots.

When: 2nd Sunday of the month, 10am-1pm.

Where: Bula Bure, 149 London St.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PARKINSON'S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-midday.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Donation. Phone 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60's UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: 2 Handley St, Gonville.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours- Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.