Whanganui Happenings: What's on

Poems for Ephemeral Men by Wesley John Fourie. Embroidery on fabric. Wes completed this work last month while he was in Whanganui as artist-in-residence at the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre. Photo / Supplied

DVD EVENING

What: Red Joan. In a picturesque village in England, Joan Stanley lives in contented retirement. Then suddenly her tranquil existence is shattered as she is shockingly arrested by MI5. For Joan has been hiding an incredible past: she is one of the most influential spies in living history.

When: Wednesday, October 14, 6.30pm. Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

THE SHOWS MUST GO ON

What: The Best of Broadway.

When: Wednesday, October 14, 7.30pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $92.50 Senior $82.50 Group 8+ $82.50

SORRY BOUT IT

What: Join Tofiga Fepulea'i (star of Fresh TV, Take Home Pay and Laughing Samoans) for a hilarious night out as he shares stories about growing up, family, fatherhood and looks at what it is to be raised as Samoan in New Zealand.

When: Friday, October 16, 8pm.

Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.

Details: A Reserve $45, B Reserve $36, Family 2A+2C $150

LITURGY

What: Reflecting Beyond.

When: Sunday, October 18, 4-5pm

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: The society invites anyone interested in exploring their family heritage — "Genealogy research using Findmypast" presented by Andrea Cade.

When: Wednesday, October 21, 1pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue is welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, October 21, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

THE WHANGANUI INCIDENT

What: A lively discussion with mayor Hamish McDouall; author, historian and curator Paul Diamond; and playwright and actor David Charteris around the notorious shooting incident involving mayor Charles Mackay and D'Arcy Cresswell 100 years ago.

When: Friday, October 23, 7.30pm.

Where: Davis Lecture Theatre, Drews Ave.

Details: Tickets $15. Gallery Friends and Stars $10. Purchase tickets at the online shop at sarjeant.org.nz, at the Sarjeant, or by phoning 349 0506.

PLAY: ONE OF THOSE

What: The story of Mayor Charles Mackay, written and performed by David Charteris. It is 100 years since the shooting here in Whanganui involving mayor Charles Mackay and D'Arcy Cresswell. This acclaimed solo show featuring David Charteris looks at how it happened and the consequences on the lives of those involved.

When: Saturday, October 24 at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 25 at 4.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Tickets $25, Gallery Friends & Stars $20. Purchase tickets at the online shop at sarjeant.org.nz, at the Sarjeant, or by phoning 349 0506.

WORLD VEGAN DAY VEGAN STALL

What: To celebrate World Vegan Day on November 1, Fiona Goulding is holding a stall at the local Whanganui weekend market, aimed at promoting 'eating kind' and will have information on plant-based eating as well as food samples donated by local cafes (Honest Kitchen, Mud Ducks, Sour Bros and Cinnamonui) with donations going towards SAFE For Animals — New Zealand's leading animal advocacy organisation.

When: Saturday, October 31.

A TASTER/INTRODUCTORY WORKSHOP

What: ON CARE FOR OUR COMMON HOME; PRAISED BE! Laudato Si. This booklet by Pope Francis was published in 2015. It addresses the urgent need for us to pay attention to the ecological crises happening in and on our Earth. Pope Francis takes us through the roots of this crisis and suggests positive approaches and actions. He speaks of ecological education and spirituality to assist us at this time when both the Earth and the poor are crying out for our help. Marie Skidmore rsj and Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Saturday, October 31, 10am-2pm.

Cost: $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER

What: As part of Whanganui Heritage Month the Airport Control Tower Cab is open to visitors.

When: All Sundays in October from 1-4pm.

Details: With the alterations to the Cab now contemplated to provide Air Traffic Control assistance on a fulltime basis this will be the last opportunity to see the Cab and Air Traffic Control equipment as it was installed between 1961 and 1989 when it was operational. Representatives of the trust will be in attendance to answer any questions that visitors may have. There will be no charge for visits but koha would be appreciated.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre — Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till October 18.

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: Andrea du Chatenier — Eigenleben

When: Till November 8.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay, Whanganui.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery and Gallery 85 — The Residencies: an exhibition of works by some of the artists who have participated in the artist-in-residence programme at the 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre since its inception in May 2018. In The Corridor — Stock works.

When: Opens on Friday. Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on Facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm.

Details: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Inquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 927 5118.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.