A large coloured pencil drawing by Michael Haggie, one of the works in Same but Different, a group show opening at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre this Friday.

OUTFIT OF THE MONTH FLOOR TALK

What: Whanganui Regional Museum senior curator Libby Sharpe will lead an informal talk to present the Outfit of the Month for September — a glamorous late 1950s evening gown donated by Merle Higgie of Fordell.

When: 12.15pm, Friday, September 2.

Where: Whanganui Regional Museum, Pukenamu Queen's Park.

Details: Entry is free, please wear a mask.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, September 3, 1-4pm.

Where: 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

WAIATA, KORERO AND KARAKIA

What: Celebrate Māori Language week 2022. With Maramapai Stark and Lynaire Simon.

When: Monday, September 12, 10am-midday.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Vaccinations required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Whanganui Branch meeting — Masks required — Members contributions: "A father's story" - Reflections of a father, grandfather, etc, or a father figure. Individual research from 5.30pm.

When: Monday, September 12, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Our Compassionate Hearts. Vaccinations required.

When: Sunday, September 18, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, September 21, 4-5pm, with Liz Hickey rsj. Vaccinations required.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce.

Details: Vaccinations required. To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Twilight's Edge. Paintings by Graham Fletcher, who was the Sarjeant Gallery's artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage from February — June, 2021.

When: Till November 20.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Bill Millbank: Selected Works. Works representative of collecting and programming strengths developed by the former Sarjeant Gallery director between 1978-2006.

When: Till October 24.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: The Waiting Room — Jana Branca; Gallery 2: New Shoots of the Vanitas — Patsy Fletcher; Pop-Up Gallery: LEGACY — Maggie Duff.

When: On view until September 17.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Donovan Bixley, illustrator and author, is exhibiting during August-September.

Where: Lockett Gallery, Guyton St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The Pool Room. Ross Mitchell-Anyon works donated to the Gallery by his mother's estate.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Object Space above i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Testing Ground: A group show exploring new directions in contemporary craft practice in Aotearoa.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

85 GLASGOW STREET ART CENTRE

What: A Gallery & Gallery 85 – Same but Different a group show of paired artworks. Exhibitions open September 2.

When: Gallery open Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm (openings 7pm), Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing anytime online at agallery.nz.

Details: 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

PARKINSON'S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-12noon.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

Details: Masks are optional but recommended.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Get-together. Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60's UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc.

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, with afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. NO stairs & ramp entry.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light " spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (car parks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Cost is donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation).

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor & bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

WHANGANUI KARAOKE CLUB

When: Every 2nd Sunday, midday to 5pm.

Where: St John's Club, Glasgow St.

Details: Irene Davis 021 02861658.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours - Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.