Contemplation, a work by Lindsay Marsh in Trunk Lines, closing this Sunday at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

Contemplation, a work by Lindsay Marsh in Trunk Lines, closing this Sunday at the 85 Glasgow Street Arts Centre. Photo / Supplied

AMDRAM INFO EVENING

What: Ken Ludwid's BASKERVILLE, a Sherlock Holmes Adventure. Five actors are needed to portray more than 40 characters.

When: Thursday, August 25, 7pm.

Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St.

LADY IN THE VAN

When: Thursday, August 25 to 27 7.30pm, Sunday, August 28 2pm, Wednesday, August 28 to September 3 7.30pm.

Where: Repertory Theatre.

Tickets: Adult $28, senior $25, student $15, group 10+ $23 each from Royal Whanganui Opera House.

MAKERS MARKET AND POP-UP CAFE

What: All products are hand-made.

When: Saturday, August 27, 10am-1pm.

Where: 16 Grey St, Marton.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Artist Talk: Graham Fletcher. Dunedin-based painter Graham Fletcher was the Sarjeant Gallery's artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage from February — June, 2021. In conversation with curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson, Graham will discuss his time in Whanganui and what elements of his new environs inspired these new paintings.

When: Saturday, August 27, 11am.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free.

MADELEINE AND FRIENDS

What: Showcasing NZ Opera School Alumni.

When: Sunday, August 28, 1.30pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Tickets: $35 from Royal Whanganui Opera House. Students free - ticket and ID required.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, September 3, 1-4pm.

Where: 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

WAIATA, KORERO AND KARAKIA

What: Join us as we celebrate Māori Language week 2022. With Maramapai Stark and Lynaire Simon.

When: Monday, September 12, 10am-Midday.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccinations required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Our Compassionate Hearts. Vaccinations required.

When: Sunday, September 18, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, September 21, 4-5pm, with Liz Hickey rsj. Vaccinations required

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Vaccinations required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Graham Fletcher: Twilight's Edge. Paintings by Graham Fletcher, who was the Sarjeant Gallery's artist-in-residence at Tylee Cottage from February-June, 2021.

When: August 27-November 20.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Bill Millbank: Selected Works. Works representative of collecting and programming strengths developed by former Sarjeant Gallery director Bill Milbank between 1978-2006.

When: August 27-October 24.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Boys — James Graves; Gallery 2: Winter Blues — Marolyn Love Krasner; Pop-Up Gallery: Gravity — Trevor Fry.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Donovan Bixley, illustrator and author, is exhibiting during Aug-Sep.

Where: Lockett Gallery, Guyton St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: The Pool Room. Ross Mitchell-Anyon works donated to the Gallery by his mother's estate.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Object Space above i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Testing Ground: A group show exploring new directions in contemporary craft practice in Aotearoa.

When: Till October 16.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

85 GLASGOW STREET ART CENTRE

What: A Gallery — Fighting the Big, ceramics by Dunedin artist Blue Black; Gallery 85 — Trunk Lines, painting and ceramics by local artists Lindsay Marsh & Fiona McGowan. Last week of these exhibitions.

When: Gallery open Wednesday & Thursday 10am-4pm, Friday 10am-6pm (openings 7pm), Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-4pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out. Viewing anytime online at agallery.nz.

Details: 027 629 2545.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: My Choice. Each month a community member is invited to select six artworks from the online collection. The August 2022 My Choice has been selected by Andrew McCleod and his selection is available to view until August 31.

REGULAR

PARKINSON'S WHANGANUI

What: Counterpunch Boxing.

When: Wednesday 10-11am; Friday 11am-12noon.

Where: River City Boxing Club, 10 Devon Rd.

Details: Gold coin donation. Fraser. 027 2477 242.

WHANGANUI CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

Details: Masks are optional but recommended.

WHANGANUI BLIND & PARTIALLY BLIND CRAFT GROUP

What: Get-together. Open to people who are blind or have a visual impairment. Tutoring and assistance provided.

When: Mondays & Tuesdays, 1.30-3.30pm.

Contact: craft group co-ordinator Bev 348 4407 or 027 77 23236.

WANGANUI BRANCH 60s UP

What: Speakers, music, raffles, lunches, etc

When: 1st Monday of the month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Contact: Christine 343 6690 or Dot 345 4701.

WHANGANUI TOASTMASTERS

What: A friendly and professional club, where people gain confidence, communication and leadership skills.

When: The 1st, 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Centre, 4 Indus St.

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: Indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. Call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

BOLIVIA CLUB WANGANUI

When: Every Monday from 1-4pm, with afternoon tea supplied.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.

Details: Dianne 345 8809. All welcome $3. NO stairs & ramp entry.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for all.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday of month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 236 8046.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome. Contact Mel, 02102294425.

CALM MIND, OPEN HEART

What: Practising engaged daily mindfulness, in Thich Nhat Hanh Plum Village tradition.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light "spirits Sanctuary" 200 B Victoria Ave (carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Cost is donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Thursdays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation).

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET

What: Collectables, antiques, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — soprano, alto, tenor & bass. Join us if you love singing — no need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice.

When: Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours- Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave.

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.