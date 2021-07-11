Whanganui Happenings: What's on

■ WANGANUI COMPETITIONS - PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL
What: Students from throughout the Whanganui & Manawatu district will be filling the RWOH with a week of music, song and drama!
When: Wednesday, July 14 - Instrumental Competition; Thursday, July 15 - Piano Competition; Friday, July 16 - Concert Competition & PACANZ Nomination for Piano & Instrumental; Saturday, July 17 - Singing Competition; Sunday, July 18 - Speech & Drama Competition & PACANZ Nomination for S&D.
Where: Royal Whanganui Opera House.
Details: wanganuicompetitions.weebly.com. Ticket price: Festival Pass Adult $17.50 / Child U18 $12.50 / Day Pass Adult $12.50 / Child U18 $7.50.
■ SHARE AND CREATE WORKSHOP
What: a Mid-Winter/Matariki Holiday Share and Create Workshop. Families and whanau especially welcome. Bring food to share for lunch. Tea and coffee provided.
When: Friday, July 16, 10.30am-2.30pm.
Where: Harekeke Room at WRRC, 83 Maria Place, next to Fire Station.
Details: Free but please enrol with Sustainable Whanganui on (06) 345 6000.
■ CREATIVE CARD-MAKING
What: Suitable for beginners and regular crafters alike.
When: Saturday, July 17, 10am-12.30pm, $10, with Julia Martin.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
■ COMMUNITY LITURGY
What: Trust, whatever happens.
When: Sunday, July 18, 4-5pm.
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
■ WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY
What: Leviathan. An involving, magnificently envisaged and blackly funny tale of one man's struggle in a densely corrupt world. Andrey Zvyagintsev • Russia • 2014 • 139 mins • HD • M violence & sexual references • In Russian with English subtitles.
When: Monday, July 19, 7pm.
Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.
Details: Members only. Membership can be bought at the door starting from a 3-film sampler for $30, or go to www.nzfilmsociety.org.nz/whanganui.html for other membership options.
■ TAI CHI for HEALTH
What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.
When: New Beginners classes start Tuesday, July 20 at 5.30pm and/or Thursday, July 22 at 8.45am.
Where: Trinity Methodist Church, Wicksteed St.
Details: 1 session/wk $5, 2+ sessions per week $3 per session.
Inquiries: Miriam 345 1395, 022 658 6311 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com.
■ TUI MOTU GROUP
What: With Liz Hickey rsj
When: Wednesday, July 21, 4.30-5.45pm
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au
■ WHANGANUI POTTERS STUDIO
What: Annual Exhibition. Sculptures, homeware and much more are available.
When: July 23-August 1, open 10am-4pm daily.
Where: The Art Centre, 19 Taupo Quay.
Details: Entry free.
■ CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF SEEING: CONTEMPLATION AS A WAY OF BEING
What: Input in two parts … because the most important part is what goes on between individuals and the Holy Spirit, when there is no talking. With Emeritus Bishop Peter Cullinane.
When: Saturday, August 7, 10am-3pm, $20
Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.
Details: Koha. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.
ON NOW
■ FINE ARTS WHANGANUI
What: Grace Swanston. Portrait paintings in watercolour and acrylic, and graphite drawings.
When: Until July 15.
Where: Fine Arts Whanganui Gallery, 17 Taupo Quay.
■ SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY
What: Gallery 1, Wheturangi — 'Star Cluster'. A group exhibition celebrating puanga — Hohua Thompson, Vanessa Edwards, Natasha Keating, Tapiri O Te Rangi Pirikahu, Jody Edmonds, Maehe Ranginui & Cecelia Kumeroa. Gallery 2, Nga Iti O Whanga Nui by Gail Imhoff: Glimpses and narratives of Te Awa Tupua.
When: Until July 10.
Where: 18 St Hill St.
■ A GALLERY AND GALLERY85
What: A Gallery — Lorene Taurerewa — Strangely Beautiful.
In Gallery 85 — Gaynor Mulholland — Hellebores and Other Botanicals.
In the Corridor — Wesley John Fourie — This must be the place.
When: Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6pm, also by appointment, and when the flags are out.
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.
Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Let's Face It: Portraits from the Collection. This exhibition features a range of portraits from the Sarjeant's permanent collection in a variety of media.
When: Till August 8.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Collection Focus: Ralph Hotere. Collection Focus of the works of Ralph Hotere (August 11, 1931-February 24, 2013, Te Aupouri and Te Rarawa) from the Sarjeant Gallery collection.
When: Till August 15.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
■ KNITTING DISPLAY
What: "Knit & Be Calm". The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.
When: 10am-3pm daily.
Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Julia Morison Head[Case]. An installation of seven hexagonal rooms and 100 ceramic heads, each distinctly different from the next, by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most inventive artists.
When: Till August 22.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.
■ SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Tender Brick: The Material Epiphanies of Peter Hawkesby.
When: Till September 12.
Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the iSite, 31 Taupo Quay.
REGULAR
■ WANGANUI BADMINTON
When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games feather shuttles. Beginners welcome.
Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.
■ MIDWEEK MEDITATION
What: A guided meditation to assit you to relax, unwind and recharge, Cost is a koha.
When: Wednesday lunchtime 12pm to 12.30pm.
Where: Wisdom Is Your Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.
Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.
■ SATURDAY MEDITATION
What: A guided Meditation to assist you to connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.
When: Saturday 10.30 to 11
Where: Wisdom Is Your Wellbeing Centre, 200 B Victoria Ave.
Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.
■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY
Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.
Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.
Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.
Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.
Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.
Where: 54A Moana St.
Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.
■ YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.
■ YOGA FOR MEN
What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.
When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall.
Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.
■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS
What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.
When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.
Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.
■ CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30 meeting. Visitors welcome.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.
■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI
What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.
When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.
■ COTTON ON QUILTERS
What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.
Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith streets.
When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.
Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.
■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING
What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body and mind together here and now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org
When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.
Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.
■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION
What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes's silence, lying down or sitting.
When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall.
Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.
■ EUCHRE AND HOUSE
When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.
Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, Caius Ave.
Details: Janice 345 6286.
■ FLORAL ART
What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.
When: 1st Tuesday of the month.
Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.
Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.
■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS
Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).
Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).
Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.
Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); midday-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.
Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.
■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME
What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.
When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.
Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home)
Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.
■ LYRIC SINGERS
What: Mixed voice choir.
When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals).
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: New members welcome.
■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.
■ PETRE 60s UP
What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.
When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.
Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.
■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.
■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
■ THE OTHER ORCHESTRA
What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.
When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.
Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.
Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.
■ TRADITIONAL YOGA
What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.
When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.
Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.
■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.
When: By appointment. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.
Details: $10 per person.
■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.
When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.
■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 1152243.