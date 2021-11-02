Whanganui Happenings: What's on

I'm alright Jack - an acrylic painting by Sheila Pearson in an exhibition on now at 85 Glasgow St Art Centre. Photo / Supplied

I'm alright Jack - an acrylic painting by Sheila Pearson in an exhibition on now at 85 Glasgow St Art Centre. Photo / Supplied

LATEST

■ NURTURING SELF-CARE DAY

What: Enjoy and experience a day of self-care and nurturing your body, mind and soul. We indulge with a foot spa, self-massage, aromatherapy, tips to relax, healing, nutrition and more.

When: Saturday, November 6, 10am-3pm, $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Limited numbers. Registrations required. To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

Please bring something healthy for a shared lunch.

■ PARISH FAIR

What: Whanganui Anglicans' fair and popular plant sale.

When: Saturday, November 6, 9am.

Where: All Saints, Moana St, Whanganui East.

Details: Bouncy castle, cafe, flowers, Christmas gifts, preserves, bric-a-brac and more.

■ GREEN DRINKS

What: Forestry, buildings and slowing climate change - Rachel Rose. Rachel will briefly talk about the importance of building with timber rather than steel and concrete, how business-as-usual buildings are making climate change worse and the opportunities for smaller landowners to grow trees — but is mostly looking forward to questions and discussion.

When: Tuesday, November 9. Drinks from 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar.

■ WINDOW STARS WORKSHOP

What: A relaxing pre-festive season morning of creativity and beauty with Tracey Young. Limited numbers. Registrations necessary.

When: Saturday, November 13, 10am-midday, $10.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

■ TUI MOTU GROUP

What: With Liz Hickey rsj.

When: Wednesday, November 17, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au.

ON NOW

■ When visiting galleries, exhibitions and events, please adhere to level 2 requirements including scanning in and wearing a face mask.

■ ORPHIC GALLERY

What: Kirk Nicholls: Curious Diorama. Don't miss local artist Kirk Nicholls' bold and dramatic sculptural wall works.

When: Till November 14. Thursdays and Fridays 10am-3pm and Saturdays 9am-3pm.

Where: Orphic Gallery, 22 Drews Ave, Whanganui.

Details: Free. Enquiries to 0210 384 316.

■ A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery & Gallery 85 — Sheila Pearson's Not my circus, not my monkeys, a humorous look at classical portraiture and the human condition.

Gallery 85 — Elemental — inspirational photography with poetry by Paul Jacobson and Abstract — paintings with a mid-century vibe by Sweaney Jacks.

When: Viewing anytime online at a.gallery.nz. Gallery open Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 6.30pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am to 3pm. Also by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

■ KNITTING DISPLAY

What: Knit & Be Calm. The display covers how knitting has regained a resurgence and is therapeutic. Also covers knitting for charity.

When: 10am-3pm daily.

Where: Bulls Museum, 81 High St.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

No education classes will occur at Sarjeant on the Quay until Level 1 and suitable distancing can be guaranteed. In the meantime the Sarjeant's educational resources will continue to be provided online.

The Sarjeant's object gallery above the iSite will remain closed until we are in level 1, and no events will be held at 38 Taupo Quay until we have reached alert level 1.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Marie Shannon: Sleeping Near the River. Auckland-based photographer Marie Shannon's post Tylee Residency exhibition, featuring new photographic and video works which continue her long-standing interest in her domestic environment.

When: To November 14.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: On the Move: Modes of Transport from the Collection

When: To November 14.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Celebrating Whanganui Heritage Month this September with images of transport from the Sarjeant collection.

■ SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Online: My Choice November 2021: Solomon Mortimer. Each month a member of our community is invited to browse our online collection and select six of their favourite artworks. Each My Choice selection, together with personal responses to the works, is available to view on the Sarjeant Gallery website for one month at a time. The October 2021 My Choice has been selected by photographer Solomon Mortimer, who is in Whanganui as one of two artists-in-residence with his partner, choreographer Zahra Killeen-Chance at Tylee Cottage.

When: available to view until November 30.

REGULAR

All events are subject to Covid-19 restrictions. Keep an eye on updates and alert level requirements. Some clubs may prefer not to meet until level 1, so please check before attending.

■ BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

■ COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

■ COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, corner Dublin and Keith streets.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January) at 10.30am.

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 3484002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 3448477 or 021 174 3045.

■ DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

■ WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, Opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for an 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

■ DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

■ FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

■ HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am — Kids' Storytime; 10am-1pm (downstairs) Art Group; 11am — Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the month).

Tuesday: 9.30am — The Cards Group; 1-2pm — Exercise class; 10am-midday — Senior Net Tech Talks (every 2nd Tuesday).

Wednesday: 9.30am — Eastside Craft Group.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am — Creative Writing Group; 11.30am-12.30pm — Learn to Sign (every 2nd Thursday); Thursday 1pm-2pm — Active Mind & Body Class.

Friday: 9am-1pm — Homeschool Hub; 12.30pm — Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-1pm — Mums and Bubs Group.

■ KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

■ LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

■ MIDWEEK MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to relax, unwind and recharge. Koha.

When: Wednesday lunchtime 12 to 12.30.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

■ MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

■ PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

■ RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

■ SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: A guided meditation to assist you to connect a part of that is more at peace with oneself. Cost is a koha.

When: Saturday 10.30am to 11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 063455002.

■ SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

■ THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Drop in and make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-midday.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

■ TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

■ TWILIGHT BOWLS 3FIVE

What: A new kind of business house competition.

When: Fridays until November 12, 5.30pm.

Where: Gonville-Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: $5 per player (includes light meal). Call Beti Broom 021 119 1439 or 344 4998 by 5pm each Thursday to enter.

■ WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth — 0212157542; Kate Matthews — 0277766015.

■ WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Tours are on Saturdays and Sundays at 10am and 2pm. Ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two and a half hours, $10 per person.

■ WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

■ WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243.

■ YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow. 6pm Classic Pilates.

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow.

Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

■ YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

■ YOGA FOR MEN

What: Ongoing classes for men developed and taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.