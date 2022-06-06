Photographer Paul Gibson talks at Green Drinks on Tuesday, June 14. Photo / Ormond Torr

THEOSOPHY WHANGANUI

What: Open public meeting with zoom option. Opens with a starter question: "You live you die – is that it?"

When: Sunday, June 12 at 2pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre back river entrance in Awa Room.

Details: You can 'Zoom' in at no cost (donation appreciated but not required). Let us know if you would like the zoom link email theosophywhanganui@gmail.com or check Theosophy Whanganui Facebook page.

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Whanganui Branch meeting. Speaker: Megan Orme-Whitlock – "Finding your way around the NZSG website". Individual research available before the meeting.

When: Monday, June 13, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library.

Details: Masks required.

GREEN DRINKS

What: Paul Gibson, discusses his 11 books and challenges faced in trying to photograph all New Zealand's birds, from the far north to the subantarctic. Also hear about Paul's new book, Feats Beyond Amazing, the story of a special godwit tagged AJD, and the 13 years Paul has tracked this bird on its migrations to and from the Arctic.

When: Tuesday, June 14, from 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant.

QUAY ART

What: Exhibition of original paintings by local artists.

When: June 14-23, 10am-4pm.

Where: Whanganui Arts Centre, 19 Tupo Quay.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, June 15, 4-5.15pm. With Liz Hickey rsj.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Vaccine pass still required.

DVD EVENING

What: Waking Ned Devine. Two mischief makers and ardent lottery followers locate a winning ticket holder, Ned Devine. Unfortunately for Ned, he's dead from the shock. The pair hatch a plan to impersonate Ned and collect the fortune.

When: Thursday, June 16, 6.30pm. Koha.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au. Vaccine pass still required.

WANGANUI MODEL RAILWAY AND ENGINEERING SOCIETY

What: Open day.

When: Saturday, June 18, 1-4pm.

Where: Club rooms, 70a Alma Rd.

Details: Gold coin entry.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Acknowledging Matariki.

When: Sunday, June 19, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

COMMUNITY CHOIR

Notice is hereby given that the AGM of The Wanganui Community Choir Inc will be held on Monday, June 20, at 8.15pm at the Riverside Christian Church Hall, 4 Ingestre St, Wanganui followed by supper. All welcome.

ON NOW

POTTERY EXHIBITION

What: Whanganui Potters Society annual exhibition with guest potter Janeen Page.

When: Viewing from June 3-12, 10am-4pm daily.

Where: Community Arts Centre, Taupo Quay.

LOCKETT GALLERY

What: Dougal MacPherson's exhibition. Illustrator of Introducing Teddy, translated into 12 languages and nominated for the Kate Greenaway Medal.

When: May-June.

Where: Lockett Gallery, 62 Guyton St.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Vicki Fanning: Upon a Moment — three large-scale sculptural works, inspired by designs created by The Wanganui Glass Company, the main producer and distributor of etched and sandblasted domestic doors in New Zealand. The works are largely made from flame worked Borosilicate glass.

When: Till July 31.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free.

SPACE STUDIO AND GALLERY

What: Gallery 1: Whakamahana i te marae- Warming the marae. An exhibition of finished arapaki panels destined to adorn Te Puawaitanga (Wharenui at Te Ao Hou marae) completed by four generations of Whanganui weavers, carvers and artists. Pop-Up Gallery: Hohou i te Rongo — Brigham Anderson.

When: Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm, Friday 4-6pm, or view any day, any time, online. From June 15-25 to honour Matariki.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Whanganui.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Tua o Tawauwau: photographic work by Whanganui artist Tia Ranginui (Ngati Hine Oneone). In the series Tua o Tawauwau/Away with the Fairies (2020–1) she captures patupaiarehe, who in Maori folklore were the fairy people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

When: Till August 21.

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay.

Details: Free. Info on 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

ANGLICAN INDOOR BOWLING CLUB

What: All welcome to enjoy indoor bowls in a warm, non-competitive environment.

When: Wednesdays, arrive 1.45pm for a 2pm start.

Where: Lower lounge, Christ Church Community Centre, Wicksteed St.

Details: $2 per session. Bowls supplied. More info call Jan, 3477414 or 027 3762345.

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation in the tradition of the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm Thursdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or on Facebook.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

When: Every Tuesday afternoon from 1pm. Afternoon tea supplied, all welcome.

Where: Gonville Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286.

FOLK MUSIC

What: Instrumental folk music session: join in or listen.

When: Every Thursday, 7-9pm.

Where: Irish Bar, Grand Hotel.

Details: Adie, 021 023 84578

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided.

Where: Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home).

Details: Call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir.

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (rehearsals).

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: New members welcome.

MINDFUL LIVING

What: A foundation for engaged ethics and compassion. Practise in Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org.

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm.

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Susan 021 503817.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment, meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrew's Church hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

PRESENTATIONS OF SPIRITUAL TOPICS/GIFTS/WISDOM

What: Is Dedicated Time and Space for Spirit, from Spirit, to Spirit . A speaker will share Spiritual Wisdom, presentations of clairvoyants, workshops and free spiritual healing and advice.

When: Saturdays 11.30am till 12.30pm.

Where: Dimensions of Light spirits Sanctuary 200 B Victoria Ave (Carparks at back 59 Ingestre St).

Details: Cost is donation. 06 3455002 for more information.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SATURDAY MEDITATION

What: Guided meditation. Cost is koha.

When: Saturday 10.30-11am.

Where: Wisdom Is Yours Wellbeing Centre, 200B Victoria Ave.

Details: Natasha or Kevin on 06 345 5002.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Inquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

SOCIAL SCRABBLE

What: Friendly games of scrabble.

When: Every fortnight on a Tuesday at 1.30pm (same day as NZ superannuation)

Where: Christ Church hall — upper lounge 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Cost $4. Contact Lynette 062130359.

SOCIAL MOTORCYCLE RIDES

What: Monthly rides of 200-300km. All riders welcome, and any brand of motorcycle with two or three wheels. Organised by Triumph Owners Motor Cycle Club.

When: 10am on the last Sunday of every month.

Where: Wanganui Motor Boat clubrooms on Anzac Pde, 500m north of Dublin St Bridge.

Details: Just turn up, or call Tim on 021 963 280.

THE OTHER ORCHESTRA

What: Make music using orchestral instruments.

When: Every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Where: Musicians Club, Drews Ave.

Details: kenchernoff76@gmail.com.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, corner Harrison and Liverpool streets.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook.

WANGANUI BADMINTON

When: Monday evenings 7.30pm $8 per session timed games feather shuttles. Thursday morning 9am $6 per session timed games.

Details: Jude Hildreth 021 215 7542 or Kate Matthews 027 776 6015.

WANGANUI COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: A mixed choir singing four-part harmony — Soprano, Alto, Tenor & Bass. Join us if you love the joy of singing — you will not need to audition.

When: Mondays at 7pm.

Where: Riverside Christian Church, 4 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact our Secretary, Edwyna — 027 360 1335 / 06- 344 7974.

WANGANUI GARDEN CLUB

When: Last Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm.

Where: Dempsey & Forrest function room, Guyton St.

Details: Yvonne 027 944 2166.

WANGANUI WOMEN'S CLUB

What: Bolivia on Wednesdays $3. Bridge on Thursdays $4.

When: Weekly at 1.15pm.

Where: 39 Ingestre St.

Details: Contact Barbara 021 717 196 (Bridge) or Joy 021 0822 4949 (Bolivia). Afternoon tea provided, vaccine pass required.

WHANGANUI CITY MARKET COMMUNITY FAIR

What: Collectables, antiques, retro, vintage, fashion, pottery, glass, crafts, art, hot food, baking, plants, produce, and more.

When: Saturdays, 9am to 3pm.

Where: 40 St Hill St carpark (vehicle and pedestrian access) and 39-41 Victoria Ave (pedestrian access).

Details: 021 943 799.

WHANGANUI CREATIVE SPACE

What: Art in Focus. Small groups, own pace and art medium supported by art tutor and assistant. Free art tuition and materials. Art for Wellbeing.

When: Tuesdays, 10am-2pm.

Where: Community Art Studio, 61 Dublin St.

Details: Call at the studio, 61 Dublin St, Whanganui on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday between 10am and 2pm, or phone/text the secretary 021 230 4095 or email whanganuics@gmail.com.

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays at 10am and 2pm. Ring i-Site to book 349 0508.

Where: Start from the i-Site.

Details: Tours take about two hours, $10 per person.

WHANGANUI MALE CHOIR

What: Male voice choir singing and comradeship.

When: Tuesdays 7-9pm (rehearsals).

Where: Jane Winstone Chapel, 49 Oakland Ave, St John's Hill.

Contact: Calvyn 021 663 587.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: Includes River Traders and Farmers Markets.

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank.

WHANGANUI RIVERBANK PARKRUN

What: A free, timed 5km community walk or run.

Where: Whanganui Riverbank, opposite 282 Taupo Quay, Whanganui, 4501.

When: Every Saturday at 7.50am for 8am start.

Details: Register once for life, visit www.parkrun.co.nz and bring your printed barcode to the event.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243.

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Monday: 9.30am Yoga Slow, 6pm Classic Pilates. Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 6pm Vinyasa Flow. Friday: 6am Move! 9.30am Yoga Slow. Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 4pm Restorative Yoga. Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page.

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com.

YOGA FOR MEN

What: Taught by experienced male teacher. Beginners welcome.

When: Wednesdays, 6-7.15pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: 022 622 1711, Facebook Inner Light Yoga.

YIN YOGA WITH JADE

What: A Candle lit Yin Practice for a deep relaxing unwinding stretch.

When: Tuesdays at 5,30pm and Thursdays at 7pm.

Where: Wisdom Is Your Wellbeing Centre 200 B Victoria Ave ( Entrance/Carpark at back door in 59 Ingestre St).

Details: $13 Call Jade 0212989898.