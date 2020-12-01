Whanganui Happenings: What's on this week

Sarjeant Gallery assistant curator James Hope will give a curator's talk on Sunday, December 6, on the object-based exhibition Corner Dairy. Photo / Supplied

Light opera cancelled in Whanganui but still a chance to see it

Life imitated art on Sunday when the cast of Trial by Jury – an Operatic Vision by Cynthia Fortitude didn't arrive for their 5pm performance at Prince Edward Auditorium at Whanganui Collegiate. In the show half the company have mutinied – in real life it was the Plimmerton flooding that stopped us in our tracks.

We at Wellington Light Opera are very sorry to have disappointed Whanganui's light opera fans, especially if you were planning to buy at the door and so didn't find out until you arrived.

You could still catch us though – we are in Raumati this Saturday and Palmerston North this Sunday. See www.wellingtonlightopera.nz for details.

Whanganui Happenings

POT LUCK DINNER

What: The Multicultural Council of Rangitikei/Whanganui is holding a pot luck dinner with a guest speaker.

When: Thursday, December 3, 6.30pm-9pm.

Where: Community House, Ridgway St.

Details: Please bring food to share. Open to the public.

PETER PAN THE PANTOMIME

What: Peter Pan and the troublesome Tinkerbell whisk Wendy away to the wondrous World of Neverland.

When: Thursday-Saturday, December 3-5, 7.30pm.

Where: Whanganui Repertory Theatre

Details: Adult $25, senior/Rep members $20, U-18 $10. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.

GAG NIGHT AT PORRIDGE WATSON

What: This month's line-up with MC Lex features Lianne Karaitiana, Dylan Stewart and the seasoned Jerome Chandrahasen.

When: Thursday, December 3, 7.30pm.

Where: Porridge Watson, 30 Drews Ave.

Details: R18 event. Tickets $20 from Royal Wanganui Opera House.

COLLECTION STORE "BOTANICAL" TOUR

What: Join Sarjeant Gallery curator of collections Jennifer Taylor Moore on a tour through the collection store to look at some botanical artworks.

When: Friday and Saturday, December 4-5, 2pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free but bookings required. Stair access only. Phone 349 0506.

EXHIBITION OPENING - LYSHA BRENNAN

What: A selection of drypoint etchings and wire art by Lysha Brennan, plus a selection of acrylic paintings by Christina McGillan.

When: Friday, December 4, 5.30-7pm.

Where: Community Arts Centre, Taupō Quay.

Details: Exhibition on until December 19 - Monday-Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 9am-1pm.

TREE DECORATING

What: Compassionate Friends Bereaved Parents Grief Support Group invites people to place Christmas tree decorations, wind chimes or mementos in the children's area and at the Baby Loss Memorial Wall.

When: Saturday, December 5, midday.

Where: Children's area at Aramoho Cemetery.

Details: Bring an item for the tree plus flowers or fresh petals.

CURATOR'S TALK: CORNER DAIRY

What: Join assistant curator James Hope as he discusses the object-based exhibition Corner Dairy.

When: Sunday, December 6, 11am.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free – all welcome. Phone 349 0506.

EVERGREEN SENIORS

What: Christmas lunch with musical entertainment.

When: Tuesday, December 8, midday to 1.30pm.

Where: Church Cafe, Whanganui Central Baptist Church and Community Centre, 285 Wicksteed St.

Details: Please let us know you are coming by Thursday, December 3. Graham 021 146 5259, Elizabeth 022 622 9368 or email graham_juden@yahoo.com

GREEN DRINKS

What: Guest speaker Duncan Sinclair of Black Pine Architects will talk about alternative, creative housing options and solutions for Whanganui.

When: Tuesday, December 8, 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar Bar & Restaurant

WANGANUI TRAMPING CLUB

What: Twilight Walk Programme 2020.When: Tuesday, December 8, 6pm.

Where: Dorothy will lead a walk around Westmere Lake, followed by Virginia Lake. Park at Westmere Lake.

Details: There is no need to register, just turn up at the start point. The walk will take about two hours.

EXHIBITIONS OPENING - SPACE GALLERY

What: Return to the Garden - Amy Blackburn; Botanical Inspiration - A Major Group Exhibition; It was a Colourless Time - Christina McGillan.

When: Wednesday, December 9, 5.30pm-7pm.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS

What: Multiple local musicians performing original material and their own rendition of a Christmas classic.

When: Wednesday, December 9, 8pm-10.30pm.

Where: Space Studio & Gallery, 18 St Hill St.

Details: $10 entry; tickets at eventbrite.co.nz

CARFIT CHECKS

What: Age Concern Whanganui is running 20-minute CarFit checks to help older drivers ensure they are comfortable and safe when driving.

When: Thursday morning, December 10.

Details: Free. Call Age Concern Whanganui, 345 1799, to book a place and for more details. The checks are only held once a year.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Ātene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay.

What: Wai – The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.

When: To February 7.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: December 5 to March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 06 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery - local artists (or a strong local affiliation) in A Christmas Peel, our end of year group show. In Gallery 85 John Wells, ceramic artist, has his first solo exhibition since his graduation in 2000.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Martin 022 6221711

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown

Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com