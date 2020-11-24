Whanganui Happenings: What's on this week

Artist Joseph Michael is bringing his augmented reality artwork Raised Up Sky to Whanganui. Photo / Supplied

ARTIST TALK: AMAZON - RAISED UP SKY

What: Joseph Michael delivers an augmented reality artwork that places the viewer in the heart of the Amazonian rainforest, including a short documentary.

When: Wednesday, November 25, 6.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free but bookings required, phone 349 0506.

CARE FOR SOMEONE WITH AN INTELLECTUAL DISABILITY?

What: Join the Carer Support Network for supportive talk, informative chat and morning tea.

When: Thursday, November 26, 10.30am-midday.

Where: 48 Alma Rd.

Details: Linda 021 230 4095.

AQUARELA

What: A deeply cinematic journey through the transformative beauty and raw power of water. A visceral wake-up call that humans are no match for the sheer force and capricious will of Earth's most precious element.

When: Thursday, November 26, 6.30pm.

Where: Confluence Cinema, 15 Watt St.

Details: $10. Book online at confluence.kiwi; door sales may be available.

PETER PAN THE PANTOMIME

What: Peter Pan and the troublesome Tinkerbell whisk Wendy away to the wondrous World of Neverland.

When: Thursday-Saturday, November 26-28 and December 3-5, 7.30pm; Sunday, November 29, 2pm.

Where: Whanganui Repertory Theatre

Details: Adult $25, senior $20, U-18 $10. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.

WHISKY GALORE

What: During World War II, the tiny Scottish island of Todday runs out of Whisky. When the freighter S.S. Cabinet Minister runs aground nearby during a heavy fog, the islanders are delighted to learn that its cargo consists of 50,000 cases of whisky.

When: Friday, November 27, 6.30pm.

Where: Confluence Cinema, 15 Watt St.

Details: $10. Book online at confluence.kiwi; door sales may be available.

ADVENT REFLECTION

When: Saturday, November 28, 10am-3pm. With Jill McLoughlin rsj. $20.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THE GARDENING OF EDEN

What: This award winning film is a comprehensive look at the world's largest greenhouses, showcasing the plants from the tropical rain forest to the Mediterranean climate. Director Robin Kewell will present the film and answer questions.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2pm.

Where: Confluence Cinema, 15 Watt St.

Details: $10. Book online at confluence.kiwi; door sales may be available.

WHANGANUI LYRIC SINGERS

What: End of year show with special guests.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2pm.

Where: St Mary's Church, Guyton St.

Details: Adults $15, children free.

BOOK LAUNCH

What: Historian Laraine Sole's new book "Gonville, the Community by the River" tracks the history of Gonville from its earliest days until 1960.

When: Saturday, November 28, 3pm.

Where: Gonville Library, 44 Abbot St.

Details: Limited seating so bookings essential, phone 344 5872 or email gonville@whanganuilibrary.com

THE NUTCRACKER

What: Shirley McDouall School of Dance show.

When: Saturday and Sunday, November 28-29, 3pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House.

Details: Adult $18, senior $16, U-18 $13. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.

SCHOLA SACRA

What: Schola Sacra Choir performs Mozart Requiem and other music accompanied by orchestra and organ, conducted by Iain Tetley. Soloists Jennifer Little, Cecily Shaw, Nigel Tongs, Lindsay Yeo.

When: Sunday, November 29, 2.30pm.

Where: Big School, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Details: Tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors, U-18 free. Book at Royal Wanganui Opera House.

COMIC OPERA

What: Trial by Jury – an Operatic Vision by Cynthia Fortitude: G&S with a modern twist by Wellington Light Opera.

When: Sunday, November 29, 5pm.

Where: Prince Edward Auditorium, Whanganui Collegiate School.

Details: adult $30, child $10. book at wellingtonlightopera.nz/trial2020/ or buy at door.

WHANGANUI FILM SOCIETY

What: Brimstone and Glory - this euphoric and immersive documentary drops us in the middle of a dazzling, dangerous fireworks festival with astonishing results. Spanish with English subtitles.

When: Monday, November 30, 7pm.

Where: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St.

Details: Free for members. Public admission by donation (suggested $10). Please note that we will be holding the Society's AGM (estimated to take no longer than 20 minutes) before the screening.

WANGANUI TRAMPING CLUB

What: Twilight Walk Programme 2020. When: Tuesday, December 1, 6pm.

Where: Jan will lead a group on a walk around her home patch of Castlecliff, leaving from outside her house at 17 Seafront Rd.

Details: There is no need to register, just turn up at the start point. The walk will take about two hours.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Ātene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupō Quay

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 06 349 0506

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery - local artists (or a strong local affiliation) in A Christmas Peel, our end of year group show. In Gallery 85 John Wells, ceramic artist, has his first solo exhibition since his graduation in 2000.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for beginners.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin for drum use. Contact Jacqueline on 021 135 9948 or find us on facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING — ADULTS

What: Glendarroch Scottish Country Dance Club classes for fun, friendship and fitness.

When: Mondays 8-10pm, Fridays at 7.30-10pm.

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz or phone 344 1336.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style. All equipment supplied.

When: Mondays 9-10am $10; Tuesdays 6-7.15pm $12; Saturdays 9-10.30am $12.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Martin 022 6221711

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com