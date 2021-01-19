Whanganui Happenings - what's on in Whanganui this week

A work by Michael Haggie, "Austin 1800 (1972)" which features in A Stock Pot at Gallery 85 in Glasgow St. Photo / Supplied

LUCKY BAR

What: Ex-Partner + Grecco Romank Mental Stealth Tour. Both acts are celebrating the release of highly-anticipated albums and teaming up with other local mutant electronic acts to bring Aotearoa a much needed dose of weirdo party energy.

When: 21st Jan 9pm till late

Where: Lucky Bar

Details: $10 on the door.

PAPER TO PRINT WORKSHOP

What: Two day weekend workshops with Marty and Marilyn Vreede. Learn sustainable and tikanga based harakeke papaer making and print techniques.

When: Saturday, January 23, 10am-4.30pm.

Where: Pakohe Whanganui Workshop and Studios, 25 Tongariro St.

When: Sunday, January 24, 10am-4.30pm.

Where: Sarjeant Gallery classroom, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $150 or $110 with valid student ID.

5 HERBS AND SUPERFOODS TO INCREASE ENERGY AND DECREASE STRESS

What: Presentation by Cindy Munn

When: Thursday, January 28, 5.30-7pm

Where: The Brick House, 72 St Hill St

Details: Txt Cindy 0221077525. Admission $15

THE AWA CALLS TO US WORKSHOP

What: Two day weekend workshop with Alexis Neal explores monotype printing techniques.

When: Saturday and Sunday, January 30 and 31, 10am-3pm each day.

Where: Sarjeant Gallery classroom, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: $150 or $110 with valid student ID.

QUAY ART EXHIBITION

What: A lively collection of recent work by this innovative group of artists. Includes personal portrait sketches on the spot for just $10.

When: 10am-4pm, Friday, January 29 to Monday, February 8.

Where: Community Arts Gallery, 19 Taupo Quay

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Speaker: Ross McCoy — "My Research, Wins, Losses and Learnings." Individual research available from 5pm before the meeting.

When: Monday, February 1, 6.30pm

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library

TAI CHI for HEALTH

What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.

When: New Beginners classes start Tuesday, February 9 at 5.30pm and/or Thursday, February 11 at 9am.

Where: Spriggens Park Greyhound Raceway

Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345-1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com

ON NOW

A GALLERY

What: Aaron Scythe: Pots & Prints. A fabulous exhibition of work you would normally have to travel out of town to view.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

GALLERY 85

What: A Stock Pot. A selection of works from the stock room together with some new works to spice the mix. Featured artists include Michael Haggie, Oliver Morse, Laurence Aberhart, Jutta Humpfer, Russell Brown, Claudia Borella, Timon Maxey, Wi Taepa, Pamela Lilburn, Sue Cooke and Campbell Wylie.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out

Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.

When: To February 14.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

What: Wai — The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.

When: To February 7.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.

When: Till March 23.

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 06 349 0506.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on facebook.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is approximately 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com