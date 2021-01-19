Whanganui Happenings - what's on in Whanganui this week

LUCKY BAR
What: Ex-Partner + Grecco Romank Mental Stealth Tour. Both acts are celebrating the release of highly-anticipated albums and teaming up with other local mutant electronic acts to bring Aotearoa a much needed dose of weirdo party energy.
When: 21st Jan 9pm till late
Where: Lucky Bar
Details: $10 on the door.
PAPER TO PRINT WORKSHOP
What: Two day weekend workshops with Marty and Marilyn Vreede. Learn sustainable and tikanga based harakeke papaer making and print techniques.
When: Saturday, January 23, 10am-4.30pm.
Where: Pakohe Whanganui Workshop and Studios, 25 Tongariro St.
When: Sunday, January 24, 10am-4.30pm.
Where: Sarjeant Gallery classroom, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: $150 or $110 with valid student ID.
5 HERBS AND SUPERFOODS TO INCREASE ENERGY AND DECREASE STRESS
What: Presentation by Cindy Munn
When: Thursday, January 28, 5.30-7pm
Where: The Brick House, 72 St Hill St
Details: Txt Cindy 0221077525. Admission $15
THE AWA CALLS TO US WORKSHOP
What: Two day weekend workshop with Alexis Neal explores monotype printing techniques.
When: Saturday and Sunday, January 30 and 31, 10am-3pm each day.
Where: Sarjeant Gallery classroom, 38 Taupo Quay.
Details: $150 or $110 with valid student ID.
QUAY ART EXHIBITION
What: A lively collection of recent work by this innovative group of artists. Includes personal portrait sketches on the spot for just $10.
When: 10am-4pm, Friday, January 29 to Monday, February 8.
Where: Community Arts Gallery, 19 Taupo Quay
NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS
What: Speaker: Ross McCoy — "My Research, Wins, Losses and Learnings." Individual research available from 5pm before the meeting.
When: Monday, February 1, 6.30pm
Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library
TAI CHI for HEALTH
What: a modified form of tai chi taught specifically for health. Suitable all ages and fitness.
When: New Beginners classes start Tuesday, February 9 at 5.30pm and/or Thursday, February 11 at 9am.
Where: Spriggens Park Greyhound Raceway
Cost: $3 per session Inquiries: Miriam 345-1395 or kevin.miriamas@gmail.com
ON NOW
A GALLERY
What: Aaron Scythe: Pots & Prints. A fabulous exhibition of work you would normally have to travel out of town to view.
When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.
GALLERY 85
What: A Stock Pot. A selection of works from the stock room together with some new works to spice the mix. Featured artists include Michael Haggie, Oliver Morse, Laurence Aberhart, Jutta Humpfer, Russell Brown, Claudia Borella, Timon Maxey, Wi Taepa, Pamela Lilburn, Sue Cooke and Campbell Wylie.
When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday, Sunday & Monday 9am to 3pm. Other days by appointment, and anytime when the flags are out
Where: 85 Glasgow Street Art Centre.
SARJEANT GALLERY
What: Te Awa Reo. 14 artists respond to scientific research of an 8.75 metre core sample of sediment taken from the Atene Meander on the Whanganui River.
When: To February 14.
Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.
What: Wai — The Water Project. A multimedia exhibition that celebrates fresh water as a natural element essential to our wellbeing.
When: To February 7.
Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay
What: Corner Dairy. This exhibition utilises the New Zealand dairy as a cultural point of contact that represents ingenuity, economy of means, nostalgia and a sense of fun.
When: Till March 23.
Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery, above the i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.
Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 06 349 0506.
REGULAR
CAMERA CLUB
When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.
Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.
COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI
What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.
When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.
Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Place (off Ridgway St).
Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022-682-0136 or find us on facebook.
FLORAL ART
What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.
When: Group meets 1st Tuesday of the month.
Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.
Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.
LYRIC SINGERS
What: Mixed voice choir
When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)
Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St
Details: New members welcome. For information, phone Joanna Love (06 345 9073).
MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE
What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org
When: Thursdays, 5.30-7pm
Details: Clare 021 0622 120
MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS
What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.
When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.
Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.
Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.
PETRE 60s UP
What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Other activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.
When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.
Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.
Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.
RIVER CITY ARTISTS
What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.
When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.
Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.
Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Lynne 021 2055991.
SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP
What: Lose weight and keep it off.
When: Tuesdays, 5pm.
Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.
Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.
TRADITIONAL YOGA
What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.
When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.
Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.
Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 6221711 and on Facebook
WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS
What: Learn about Whanganui's fascinating history through its buildings, monuments, people, stories of events that have shaped our city.
When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm each Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.
Details: Cost is $10 per person and length is approximately 1 1/2 hours to 1 3/4 hours.
WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS
What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets
When: 8.30am -1pm every Saturday all year round.
Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank
WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP
What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.
Details: Jill 021 1152243
YOGA CLASSES
What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.
When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.
Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.
Cost: $10 per class.
Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com