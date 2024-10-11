Kai Iwi Beach Community Group member Quentin Handley told the Whanganui Rural Community Board a trust had been set up and “professional fundraiser”, Funding HQ’s Jenni Giblin, had been employed to help, with her costs covered with funding from the Duncan Trust.
Handley said Downer had indicated it could do some free work to make a start on the trail.
“One of the things we are keen to get going is a trail from Westmere School to Westmere Lake so kids don’t have to get on a bus to go to their nature studies at the lake,” he said.
The trail is proposed to be two metres wide, beginning at the intersection at State Highway 3, running past Westmere Lake and Bason Botanic Gardens and finishing at Kai Iwi Beach.
Deputy Mayor Helen Craig said the group should present to the council during its 2025/26 annual plan process to keep the project “front and centre”.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.