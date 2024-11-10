After passing urine and eating some food, Jinx managed to pull through the night but a difficult decision still needed to be made.

The family was given three options: euthanasia, amputation or a potentially risky surgery.

After a consultation, Totally Vets in Feilding gave a 70-80% chance they could save Jinx’s injured leg.

“It was a no-brainer to have him come home intact,” Vartha said.

The vet determined the injury was caused by a bullet after wounds and small metal fragments were found.

“They confirmed that it was caused by a high-velocity impact, definitely from a bullet because there was an entry and exit wound and it had taken about 10mm of his bone, which was basically just turned to dust,” Vartha said.

Jinx’s surgery has left him with an internal and external rod, and eight weeks’ recovery time.

There is still a chance the bone will not grow and the leg will need to be amputated but things are looking up for Jinx.

Vartha said one of their cats, Minni, was missing cuddling up with her brother who needed to be kept in a crate while he healed. She was sleeping next to the crate to be close to him.

Jinx's sister Minni sleeps outside his crate to be close to him.

The Vartha family has seven cats that have come to them over the years.

“None of them we adopted, they adopted us,” Vartha said.

After discovering what caused the injury, Vartha posted on social media to warn residents in the Okoia area and ask people to look out for another of their cats, Comet, who had gone missing around the same time.

Comet came home four days after the incident, scratched but relatively unharmed.

The SPCA recommends keeping cats inside to protect them from these types of incidents.

“This is why SPCA supports keeping cats safe and happy at home through use of cat-proof fencing, catios or enriched indoor living,” SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan said.

There is a guide on the SPCA’s website to help cat owners “keep their cats safe while also meeting their physical, health and behavioural needs”.

According to section 28A of the 1999 Animal Welfare Act, the “reckless mistreatment of animals”, including actions that result in pain, distress or injury, is punishable by up to three years in prison or a $75,000 fine.

“We encourage anyone who witnesses something that potentially is a breach of the act to report this to SPCA,” Vaughan said.

The family, especially Vartha’s 8-year-old daughter, was upset about the incident and knew it was unlikely they would find out who shot Jinx.

“I don’t know who’s done it and I probably never will,” Vartha said.

“There are consequences when you pull a trigger.”

Vartha urged people to be more considerate, saying “not all rural cats are feral, and many are cherished family members”.

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.