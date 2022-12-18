The public can hit the pool from January 9 onwards. Photo / NZME

The Whanganui East Pool will open to the public next month for the summer season.

It was only available for school use last summer because of struggles with staff recruitment and retention.

The pool had been missed by the community, Whanganui District Council community and customer experience general manager Marianne Cavanagh said.

“We are delighted to welcome a new team of lifeguards and are looking forward to the opening for the summer.”

The Tinirau St complex features a 33-metre outdoor pool, a learner pool, a hydro slide, a diving board and barbecue facilities.

Members of the public can take their first dip of the season from midday on Monday, January 9.

A team from Community Corrections is currently undertaking general cleaning and maintenance, and pool and hydro slide safety checks have been completed.

The council’s aquatic services manager Lucy Thompson said the pool provided a great space for Whanganui East residents, as well as the wider community, to cool off, get active and spend some time together.

“It includes shade structures but please remember to cover up with sunblock and a hat.”

Opening hours are Monday to Thursday, 10am to 6pm, and Friday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm, though the council said there may be some variation to times and people should check the Splash Centre Facebook page.

Entry for adults is $4 for adults, $3 for children, $1.50 for preschoolers and spectators, and $11 for a family pass.