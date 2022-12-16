Isaac Chamberlain (left) with Andrew Condon and extras from Something Zesty's latest video. Photo / Supplied

Prolific Whanganui musician Isaac Chamberlain has departed for Melbourne, but not before releasing a new single and video from his project Something Zesty: ‘She’s Right’.

The band, which also features multi-instrumentalist Andrew Condon, has already released two full-length records, a string of singles and two Speed Cooking web series.

Speed Cooking shows the duo recording and releasing a new song each week.

The funk of the first two albums has been replaced by guitars for the latest release, with Whanganui drummer Ethan Coleman brought on board to thump the tubs.

“It’s one of seven songs we did with Ethan, so an album should be coming out in 2023,” Chamberlain said.

“They were all recorded in Whanganui in the middle of this year.”

The new song had a bit of emotional “oomph” behind it, Chamberlain said.

“I had all these fears and I was telling myself I couldn’t conquer them. It was a classic case of overthinking everything.

“A lot of it came down to leaving [former band] Drxnes and leaving the country and what I thought would be me forever.

“Someone is saying stuff about you and you’re arguing, but in the back of your mind you know they’re right.”

The new music wasn’t as aggressive as Drxnes’ but it felt good to get back to “a bit of grit”, Chamberlain said.

“To get some of these ideas over the line is pretty exciting.

“It almost feels like the band’s debut. This is music I’ve always wanted to write. It’s nice to have a project where everyone was keen and things happened smoothly.”

The video was shot in Whanganui at Porridge Watson and the Royal Whanganui Opera House by Joshua Dey, who Chamberlain now flats with in Melbourne.

Condon still lives in Whanganui.

“Hopefully he comes over at some point,” Chamberlain said.

“Next time I’m back in New Zealand we’ll definitely tee up some shows.”

As well as Drxnes, Chamberlain was the mastermind behind Whanganui rap collective Machete Clan.

Both projects are on the back burner for now.

“I’m keen to keep the zest in its own little world but I’ve still got a soft spot for metal,” he said.

“There’s so much Drxnes music written, so maybe in a year or so I’ll get back into it. We’ve still got a loyal fanbase and it would be great to finish the stuff that’s almost there.”