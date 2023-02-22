Many dogs do not survive parvovirus, even with intensive treatment. Photo / 123rf

Whanganui veterinarians are urging dog owners to make sure their animals are vaccinated against parvovirus, with one practice reporting a large increase in cases of the deadly disease.

First Vets Whanganui owner Dr Nicola King said her practice regularly saw canine parvovirus (parvo) cases, with 95 per cent being unvaccinated puppies.

“It’s very sad as most pass away,” King said.

“We see parvo all the time in Whanganui. We have cases at present and there have been a number over summer. That’s typical of every summer in Whanganui.

“People need to vaccinate their dogs. Most of the parvo cases are unvaccinated. Occasionally we get one that’s had one vaccination but they can still catch parvo.”

King said puppies were not fully vaccinated until a week after their final puppy shot. Adult dogs that were regularly vaccinated were covered for three years after a parvo vaccination.

Dr Nicola King says parvo treatment is not affordable for many dog owners. Photo / NZME

People had to make big decisions if their dog was diagnosed with parvo.

“We diagnose the dog outside the clinic first with a faecal test,” King said.

“If that’s positive, we talk to the client about finances and what’s affordable.”

Many clients could not afford to pay for IV fluids and intensive hospital care which could cost from $500 to $2000 for parvo cases.

“That’s not in a lot of people’s budgets,” King said.

They could choose to get anti-nausea medication and probiotics and take their dog home.

“Keeping the pup hydrated is the number one thing and giving electrolytes can help,” King said.

“If they don’t respond then euthanasia is the only option. Animal welfare is our priority and I don’t want to see those pups suffer. Parvo is terrible - they scour blood and get emaciated and dehydrated very quickly.”

Vets on Carlton said on social media its practice had seen a large increase in the number of parvovirus cases over the last few weeks.

“We urge you to please ensure your dogs are up to date with vaccinations and kept away from public areas until fully vaccinated - puppies are particularly at high risk.

“The result of parvovirus can be devastating for everyone involved.”

Vets on Carlton was contacted for comment.

A Wanganui Veterinary Services spokeswoman said they had not seen any parvo cases but were aware of those presenting at Vets on Carlton.

What is canine parvovirus (parvo)?

Parvo is a highly contagious virus that affects dogs’ gastrointestinal tracts. Unvaccinated dogs and young puppies are most at risk.

Symptoms include loss of appetite, smelly and bloody diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, lethargy and rapid weight loss.

It can be spread by coming into contact with other dogs with the virus, and environments, people and faeces where the virus is present.