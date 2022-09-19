What impact did new All Black Stephen Perofeta make in his debut game in the loss to Argentina at Christchurch?

Whanganui district sports quiz

1. How many new sports will there be at the 2023 Downer Masters Games in Whanganui in February?

2. Who was the Whanganui High School girl who made the Manawatu Cyclones women's rugby team?

3. Who were the Whanganui High School pupils who won big at the Australian speed skating national road and indoor flat track champs?

4. What impact did new All Black Stephen Perofeta make in his debut game in the loss to Argentina at Christchurch?

5. Who is the inspirational Whanganui para-climber who was fourth at the 2018-19 World Champs and featured in a film shown here in August?

6. How many debutants were there for the Butcher Boys in the opening game of the Heartland rugby season against West Coast in Greymouth?

7. What major event will take place at the Sanson Domain and the Ohakea Air Base next month?

8. After being cancelled in 2020 and 2021, what popular inter-school event was held this month?

9. How was the Waverley Racing Club's meeting in August an event with a difference?

10. This football club will organise a reunion in November.

Quiz Answers

1. Eight new sports: Futsal, sport stacking, racquetball, pickleball, fencing, powerlifting, cyclo-cross and Ki o Rahi.

2. Hayley Gabriel.

3. Chase Morpeth and Tazia Parker who together brought home 8 gold medals, 4 silver and 3 bronze.

4. None at all. The Whanganui product got just 50 seconds at the end of the game — the shortest test career on record.

5. Rachel Maia.

6. Six.

7. The 2022 Blokart NZ and World Championships. Special permission has been obtained to use the tarmac at Ohakea for the wind-powered three-wheeled karts.

8. The Round the Lake Relay which began in 1978.

9. Jumps racing returned to the course after an absence of about 20 years.

10. The Aramoho Football Club which later changed its name to Suburbs.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled by Dave Scoullar