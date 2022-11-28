How many times has racing driver Earl Bamber won the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

Whanganui district sports quiz

1. Whanganui fighter Haimona Tamati won what crown at the World Kickboxing Association championships in Wales?

2. Who was named Club Coach of the Year at the 2022 Whanganui Rugby Football Union awards?

3. How many gold medals did Whanganui rowers win at the National Masters Rowing Championships at Lake Karapiro in September?

4. Where is the well-performed race horse Who Shot the Barman today?

5. How many times has racing driver Earl Bamber won the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

6. Why did the Peter Snell Pavilion in Cooks Gardens need to be rebuilt in 1978?

7. Sports reporter and later Catholic priest Eric Ulrich wrote for the Chronicle under what pen name?

8. What was the name of the successful Whanganui race horse which was the first three words of an Elvis Presley song?

9. Who beat Whanganui’s Billy Webb near Upokongaro for the world sculling championship in 1908?

10. Who is the Whanganui rep men’s cricket team coach?

Quiz Answers

1. The cruiserweight Muay Thai event and also silver in kickboxing and bronze in boxing.

2. Cole Baldwin, coach of Waverley Harvesting Border, the premier champion team for the third year in a row.

3. Twenty-four.

4. Happily enjoying retirement on the O’Leary farm at Whangaehu.

5. Twice — in 2015 and 2017.

6. It had been destroyed by fire.

7. Left-hander. A high point of Urlich’s sports career was reporting Peter Snell’s world record at Cook’s Gardens.

8. Wise Men Say — the opening words of Can’t Help Falling in Love.

9. Richard Arnst of Canterbury who won by eight lengths.

10. Warren Marr.

Six correct — good; 8 — very good; 10 — genius!

Quiz compiled By Dave Scoulla